ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS), the industry leader in specialty program insurance, is pleased to announce the addition of Bart Chapman to our claims team of industry experts. Bart serves as NBIS's Assistant Vice President of Commercial Claims, managing and overseeing complex claims, working with our underwriting team on renewal accounts and supporting NBIS's brokers and producer population. He joins the NBIS team of experts with over 20 years in the insurance claims industry. Bart's role at NBIS will include developing partnerships with insurance agency partners, our insurance markets and a key resource for the NBIS claims and underwriting teams.
Mr. Chapman's experience includes over 20 years of claims, senior level claims management, litigation management and corporate process improvement efforts. His work experience includes Zurich North America, Carolina Casualty Insurance Group and CCMSI Inc.
President of NBIS, Bill Tepe remarked, "Bart is a great addition to the NBIS claims team of experts, his experience and industry knowledge across all lines of coverage will serve him well in his position." Mr. Tepe continued, "Working in tandem with our insurance agency partners, our insurance markets and the NBIS claims experts to protect our insureds' will be a major focus for Bart."
NBIS provides property & casualty insurance coverage for Crane, Rigging, Specialized Transportation, Concrete Pumping and Equipment Dealer/Rental operations in the United States. Risk Solutions include, contract management review, complimentary online driver training courses, complimentary access to over 150+ online & industry specific training classes, safety & regulatory manuals and guides ready to implement as well as partner discounts for Dash Cameras, Telematics and much more.
About NBIS
NBIS is the Premiere provider of Insurance & Risk Management Solutions to the heavy construction industry and an endorsed provider for the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) and the American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA). Providing coverage and Risk Management Services that works to prevent losses and give our insureds' the best fighting chance in the event of a claim. For more information about NBIS, please visit http://www.NBIS.com.
