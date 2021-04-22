NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millions of Americans suffer from blood-related ailments. That's why NaturesPlus, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, has teamed up with the American Red Cross and other prominent organizations to help produce Mediaplanet's cross-platform campaign "Living With Blood Disorders."
The campaign, which was published in March within USA TODAY and online, raises awareness of numerous blood diseases, educates readers on how to detect and seek treatment for these disorders, and advocates for taking measures to improve overall blood health. The campaign highlights the iron formulation HEMA-PLEX, made by NaturesPlus, which has changed the methodology for fighting iron deficiency by taking a holistic approach to improving blood health.*
Iron deficiency is the one of the common blood disorders, with nearly 10 million Americans suffering from its effects. The body needs iron to produce hemoglobin, a substance in red blood cells that transports oxygen molecules from the lungs to the body's trillions of cells for use in energy production. That's why people who are iron-deficient will often feel fatigued — other symptoms of iron deficiency include shortness of breath and increased susceptibility to infection.*† "It is vitally important to choose the right supplement when you need iron," says NaturesPlus nutritionist Michela Vagnini. "It's all about blood health."
Whether they know it or not, people in nearly all demographics are prone to iron deficiency, and their risks stem from a variety of underlying causes. For example, vegetarians are susceptible to iron deficiency because the type of iron in animal-based foods is more easily digested and absorbed than that found in plants. So are athletes in high-intensity training, which increases demand on the body's iron stores. Consuming and absorbing the right amount of iron is vital, and different situations require tailored approaches.
That's why NaturesPlus developed the HEMA-PLEX family of supplements to support total blood health.* In addition to iron, HEMA-PLEX provides iron cofactors, such as vitamin C, along with a proprietary blend of synergistic bioflavonoids. The result: iron supplements that have been scientifically shown to be more digestible, and more quickly and effectively absorbed than iron from other sources. "We're eating loads of iron-rich food but we're not absorbing it," Vagnini says. "Sometimes you don't even notice that you need iron until you take some and you go, ‛Oh, that makes me feel alive!'"
To learn more about the HEMA-PLEX family of products — which includes capsules, chewables, liquid, softgels, and sustained-release tablets — visit naturesplus.com/collections/hemaplex. Find Mediaplanet's "Living With Blood Disorders" campaign in today's edition of USA TODAY in the New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington DC/Baltimore, Philadelphia, Florida, Houston, and Dallas markets, and online at futureofpersonalhealth.com/campaign/blood-health.
