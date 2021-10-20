RIVERSIDE, Mo., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing the importance of preparing for the upcoming 3G sunset, Velociti Inc., a global provider of technology solutions, will implement the technology upgrades necessary for Navajo Express to maintain its fleet efficiency during the transition from 3G to 4G.
"3G technology sunsetting is a big deal: it's real, it's happening now, and companies should develop a transition plan now," said Velociti President and COO Deryk Powell.
Navajo Express is one of the many trucking companies that rely on 3G cellular-based devices. These devices, including in-cab communications and tracking systems, will soon face a disruption as the 3G networks on which they are based are phased out and replaced by 4G and 5G networks. The new networks are better able to handle the exponential growth in the use of wireless devices.
"Kudos to Navajo for understanding the critical importance of making the 4G transition, especially at a time when trucking capacity is the tightest it's ever been and as global supply chain disruptions continue," Powell commented. "Now is the time to plan a fast and smooth transition to a network that is faster, more efficient, and better able to handle the exponential growth in the use of wireless devices; I appreciate Navajo valuing Velociti's ability to scale for rapid deployment."
A Denver-based carrier, Navajo Express provides long haul and dedicated transportation services with a fleet of approximately 1000 tractors and 2500 trailers. With a specialization in refrigerated shipping solutions, this year marks the 40-year anniversary of Navajo Express.
By the end of the year, Velociti will replace Navajo's ORBCOMM 3G devices with 4G on-board systems, a transition planned to make sure Navajo remains in compliance with the mandated hours of service regulations.
"Velociti will both manage and install the technology required by 4G and 5G networks, assuring that Navajo maintains its well-deserved reputation for stellar transportation services," Powell commented.
"We have a lot of equipment to transition and with Velociti's ability to expedite our technology installations, we can eliminate service interruptions for our drivers and customers," said Kristen Rogne, manager of analytics at Navajo Express. "With trucks all over the U.S. every day, we realized the value in paying more for expedited service to get the technology transition done faster.
"At Navajo, drivers are customer number one, so it's all about keeping them moving," Rogne added. "With Velociti, we're not affecting drivers or deliveries for customers or losing revenue. Their comprehensive service streamlines the process, and gets the work done correctly and as quickly as possible. It is great to have Velociti's support."
About Navajo
Navajo Express, a family-owned carrier, strives to bring their clients innovative shipping results that lead to efficiency, on-time shipments and added value. With headquarters in Colorado and terminals in Utah, Arizona, Arkansas and Florida their services include dedicated fleets, specialized equipment, truckload and logistic solutions. As an award-winning carrier, Navajo has been recognized for their industry excellence by publications and professionals such as Commercial Carrier Journal, Heavy Duty Trucking, Colorado Motor Carrier Association, Inbound Logistics, Women in Trucking Association and SmartWay. To learn more about their world-class customer services and advanced shipping concepts visit http://www.navajoexpress.com.
About Velociti
Velociti, a global provider of enterprise technology solutions for more than 25 years, helps meet complex business needs by optimizing technology investments, lowering costs, and improving employee and customer acceptance. Its innovative design, rapid installation and deployment, and proactive support services for a broad range of transportation and networking technologies are provided by a highly experienced full-time team of engineers, project managers, certified technicians and call center staff. Velociti serves transportation, retail, food service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, government, hospitality and outdoor venues, including many Fortune 500 companies.
For more information visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll free (855)-233-7210.
Media Contact:
Susan Fall
LaunchIt Public Relations
858-490-1050
Media Contact
Susan, Fall, 619-890-9415, susan@launchitpr.com
SOURCE Velociti