WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United States Navy Memorial is proud to welcome Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Admiral Sean Buck to be the next guest of the SITREP speaker series. VADM Buck will join a long line of prestigious guests, including CNO Michael Gilday, MCPON Russ Smith, and previous Secretary of the Navy Ken Braithwaite. The SITREP Speaker series has provided a platform for flag officers of Navy command to give their personal opinions on the current status of Navy operations and the future of sea service operations. The video series has also given the American public an opportunity to have their personal questions answered by these officers.
Vice Admiral Sean Buck has served in a variety of positions before becoming the 63rd Superintendent of the Naval Academy. A flag officer awarded the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and more, VADM Buck has had a storied and distinguished career. VADM Buck has most recently served as commander of the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command, leading naval missions in South America, Central America and the Caribbean. A career Naval Flight Officer flying the P-3C Orion, Admiral Buck has also served as commander of Patrol and Reconnaissance Force with U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets, Fleet Air Forward, Patrol and Reconnaissance Group; chief of staff, Strategy, Plans and Policy (J5), the Joint Staff; and the Director, 21st Century Sailor Office, where he led the Navy's programs on sexual assault prevention and response, suicide prevention, alcohol abuse, and other destructive behaviors.
The U.S. Navy Memorial continues to offer digital offerings for all to enjoy free of charge, both in-person and online. In a continued effort to inform the Navy community during COVID, the Memorial has been further developing programs that can be witnessed from the safety of one's own home. In addition to the digital programs, the Memorial will soon be unveiling new programs, the 2021 Lone Sailor Awards Program honoring Drew Carey and Senate Chaplain Barry Black, a renovated plaque wall in honor of late philanthropist Jack London, and offering movies and concerts at Navy Memorial Plaza for all to see. To learn more about these amazing programs, go to NavyMemorial.org.
The US Navy Memorial is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to Honor, Recognize and Celebrate the men and women of the Sea Services, past, present and future, and to Inform the public about their service." For more information about the Memorial and its mission, please visit our website at http://www.navymemorial.org.
Media Contact
Mason Manuel, U.S. Navy Memorial, +1 (202) 380-0710, mmanuel@navymemorial.org
SOURCE U.S. Navy Memorial