BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naviga Inc., a leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries, today announced it has acquired Abacus, a United Kingdom headquartered SaaS digital subscription and audience insight supplier whose customers include major publishers, professional institutions and corporate brands.
Abacus provides a unique proprietary Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) which may be used independently or combined to form a powerful solution that can drive the entire content delivery process from content creation and production to delivery and audience analysis. The company also provides a complementary set of services, including customer success consultancy and a subscription bureau for order fulfillment.
"We are happy to announce the addition of Abacus to the Naviga family," said Scott Roessler, Naviga CEO. "Abacus brings award winning software that has been proven to help brands and communities grow engagement and revenue with personalized digital experiences. Combining this functionality with Naviga's existing Content Engagement Platform will provide our customers with exceptional opportunities to provide targeted offers and relevant content driven by data insights across multiple channels."
This acquisition represents one more step in Naviga's continued commitment to provide digital innovations to its customers. Abacus' multi-tenant, internationalized platform provides the sophisticated single customer view, digital subscription management and engagement functionality all subscription or membership focused organizations now need.
"Abacus and Naviga share a common goal of delivering software that expands what our customers can achieve by leveraging audience data," said Al Bird, CEO, Abacus. "Our platforms enable users to manage both their content and their audience in one digital solution. We are excited to join the Naviga team and work with them to deliver even more digital capabilities to our customers."
This acquisition also further expands Naviga's footprint across Europe. The combined business will be able to better deliver enhanced product offerings, extended service capabilities and broadened technical expertise to Naviga's growing global customer base.
About Naviga
Naviga (https://navigaglobal.com) is the leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries. Our Content Engagement Platform (CEP) helps companies create, enrich, deliver and monetize content to manage engagements from end-to-end. Our solutions are easy to use, scalable and agile. Combining our experience in media with a dedication to digital, we've developed software solutions that help any content-driven business meet the demands of the future of information. With headquarters in Bloomington, MN and regional offices throughout the world, Naviga is a trusted partner serving over 3,200 news media, broadcast, magazine, financial services and corporate clients in 45 countries.
