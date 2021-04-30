DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitas Semiconductor announced that the Lenovo laptops Xiaoxin Air 14, Air 15, Pro 16 plus the YOGA Duet and YOGA 5G were officially launched on April 22nd, and featured the YOGA CC 65 – the world's smallest folding-pin 65W dual USB-C fast charger, using GaNFast™ power ICs.
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than old, slow silicon (Si), and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and highest performance.
The Xiaoxin-YOGA launch was presented by Lenovo's Yuezhu SONG (director of consumer fan marketing) with Long (Elon) CHEN (product manager) and the fan marketing team hosting a live-stream. Mr. Chen and the team displayed a complete Navitas GaN wafer, containing thousands of tiny GaNFast power IC chips, plus some of the final packaged devices; smaller than a fingernail. The Lenovo team shared a detailed description of GaNFast with the audience discover this world-leading, next-generation GaN technology that powers the YOGA 65W dual-port charger in a unique way.
"The YOGA CC 65's gallium nitride chip is a next-generation GaNFast power IC from Navitas," said Ms. Song. "It's extremely compact with unique, integrated, loss-less current sensing which increases efficiency and drives cool operation and high performance. It is precisely because of the Navitas GaNFast chip that the YOGA CC 65 can be very portable and compact."
The dual USB-C output YOGA CC 65 measures a tiny 50 x 50 x 30 mm (75 cc) with folding AC pins, and a featherweight 103 g which makes it almost half the size and weight of Apple's 61W 1x USB-C charger. With a unique industrial design and surface finish with UV high-gloss surface and a hot silver "YOGA" logo, the touch texture is soft like jade.
Meeting Lenovo's stringent notebook specifications, the YOGA CC 65W has passed over 30 professional tests and is very safe and reliable, with a very long-life expectancy. According to the notebook's standard, it must continue to work at full power for more than 8,700 hours – or 10 years.
The small, portable charger also satisfies the fast charging of mobile phones, notebooks and tablets. It supports PD/QC/PPS fast-charging protocols and comes with a 1.5-meter-long charging cable. Maximum power is 65W worldwide available from a single USB-C port or power-sharing at 47W+18W for multiple devices.
Mr. Chen displayed the 6" GaN wafer in close-up detail for the first time, explaining, "GaNFast chips are powerful, with both cool temperature control and fast charging. As a highly integrated chip, it not only includes GaN power but also GaN drive, control and protection to deliver very good conversion efficiency."
"We are excited to partner with Lenovo on the launch of the YOGA CC 65," said Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, Navitas' China vice president and general manager. "The efficient, robust, easy-to-use GaNFast power ICs make the charger extremely small, light, easy-to-carry, safer and smarter."
This is the first time that Navitas' next-generation gallium nitride chip has been publicly displayed, and the first time that Lenovo has publicly highlighted enabling technology at a new charger launch. At an initial price of only 119 RMB (US$18), the GaNFast YOGA CC 65W delivers world-class performance at a down-to-earth price.
As a high-end brand of Lenovo, YOGA focuses on the quality of elite people, gathering Lenovo's advantage in R & D resources plus scientific and technological innovation achievements. Since 2012, when YOGA released the first flip book, innovation has never stopped. Quality, ingenuity, achievement... It became part of YOGA's DNA. The YOGA family has developed into the main high-tech lightweight YOGA S series and represents quality with the classic 360 ° flip touch YOGA C series. In 2019, the YOGA14s was launched and to popular acclaim. Quality and ingenuity have always been YOGA's brand value proposition.
Navitas Semiconductor Ltd. is the world's first and only gallium nitride (GaN) Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 18 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero failures.
