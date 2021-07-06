VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) is pleased to announce the launch of the TEAMWORK Fitness Challenge, a new athletic fundraising event inspired by the Navy SEAL Physical Screening Test (PST). The challenge will include pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups, and a three-mile timed run and participants can join in from anywhere around the world. The in-person event will be held in San Diego, California, on October 16th, and all fundraisers will be eligible to earn TEAMWORK gear and prizes.
Registration for the event is now open and participants can choose to register as individuals or they can create or join a team. The event highlights the importance of teamwork within the SEAL community, and participants will depend on their teammates to count repetitions and be a source of motivation during the challenge.
"We encourage everyone to think big when it comes to being a part of a nation of support for our service members and families, and the TEAMWORK Challenge is a great opportunity to do that," said Robin King, CEO of the Foundation. "COVID created so much isolation and separation for many of us, and as we move forward as a nation, it's important for people to reconnect with friends and colleagues. The NSF's TEAMWORK Challenge is a perfect occasion to do that."
King continued, "SEALs depend on their teammates to meet their mission, and the same is true for the Navy SEAL Foundation. We hope that the TEAMWORK Challenge will inspire everyone to connect and join in supporting these warriors and families as teammates."
About the Navy SEAL Foundation:
The mission of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) is to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families, the families of NSW fallen, and SEAL and SWCC veterans. U.S. Navy SEALs have been in sustained combat for nearly two decades, performing hazardous work in unforgiving environments at an unrelenting pace. NSW operators are currently deployed in over 30 countries worldwide and can spend up to 270 days each year in harm's way.
The Navy SEAL Foundation stands behind these warriors and their families by providing a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during times of illness, injury or loss. Like the community it serves, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. NSF has been awarded the coveted 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator since 2011 and has earned a perfect score of "100" each year since 2016 for financial health, accountability, and transparency, placing NSF in the top 1% of rated charities. Ninety-four cents of every dollar donated goes directly to programs or is retained for future mission use.
The Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501c3 national non-profit charitable organization. TAX-ID 31-1728910. NSF is a non-federal entity and it is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no governmental status. To learn more, visit https://www.navySEALfoundation.org.
