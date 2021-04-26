CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Chicago Chapter invites you to the 38th Annual Celebration of Achievement virtual conference, which will take place on May 6, 2021 to honor and empower women business owners.
This year's theme of "Resilience & Reinvention" focuses on advancing women entrepreneurs during challenging and uncertain times. The online event will attract 400+ viewers to attend educational workshops and virtual exhibit halls from the comfort and convenience of home. Topics will provide essential information for business owners to excel post-pandemic, including sessions about cybersecurity, managing a remote workforce, recruiting, wellness, marketing and much more.
This full day of learning and inspiration will feature dynamic keynote speaker, Nina Vaca, CEO of Pinnacle Group. Nina is a trailblazing Latina entrepreneur and philanthropist, directing Pinnacle Group, a global leader in workforce solutions that provides multiple service lines to leaders in the telecommunications, financial, transportation and technology industries. Her story of "Resilience & Reinvention" over the past 20 years is enlightening, inspiring and very relatable in today's business environment.
In addition to the keynote address by Vaca and the six workshops, Katrina Markoff of Vosges Haut-Chocolat will take guests on a unique chocolate tasting experience while also explaining how her resilience has been instrumental in her entrepreneurial journey.
"In addition to powerful speakers who will help today's business owners stop striving and start thriving, 'Resilience & Reinvention' will bring female entrepreneurs together to virtually converse, connect and collaborate. The sisterhood of NAWBO allows women business owners to support one another in a powerful way because we understand one another on a deeper level," explained NAWBO Chicago President, Elizabeth Colon who is the President and CEO of Metaphrasis Language & Cultural Solutions.
The public is invited to attend the online conference. Don't delay. Visit http://www.nawbochicago.org for more information.
WHAT: 38th Annual NAWBO Chicago Celebration of Achievement Conference
WHERE: Online
WHEN: Thursday, May 6, 2021 – 9 am to 6 pm
COST:
Member - $125.00
Non-Member - $150.00
10-Ticket Bundle - $1,250.00
Exhibitor Table - $500.00
Supporting Sponsor - $1,000.00
Chocolate Tasting Ticket - $55.00/$65.00
HONOREES:
Woman Business Owner of the Year: Kimberly D. Moore, KDM Engineering
Entrepreneurial Impact: Kenya Merritt, City of Chicago
Entrepreneurial Impact: Lotika Pai, Women's Business Development Center
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Jacqueline Camacho-Ruiz, JJR Marketing
Member of the Year: Sue Harrawood, Peace of Mind Virtual Assistance, Inc.
Corporate Woman of Achievement:
- Betsy Allen, Miller Cooper & Co., Ltd.
- Alicia Driskill, EvolveHer, Powered by AllBright, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses
- Margaret Griffin, SomerCor
- Sylwia Grochowska, COUNTRY Financial
- Nadine Johnson, First Midwest Bank
- Shelley Peterson-Bourland, BMO Harris Bank
- Lindsay Swift, Yakkety Yak
- Melissa Widen, First Women's Bank
WHY: NAWBO celebrates the courageous founders who joined to remove obstacles and create opportunities for other women entrepreneurs across the country. Today, NAWBO boasts 5,000 members and 60 chapters nationwide. It is the only member organization representing women entrepreneurs in all sectors, sizes and stages of their business development. With 400 members, the Chicago Area Chapter is one of the largest NAWBO groups in the country. For more information, visit http://www.nawbochicago.org
WHO: Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. For more information about NAWBO Chicago, visit http://www.nawbochicago.org
