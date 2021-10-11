LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tecnam Aircraft will be displaying the multi-mission P2012 Traveller at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (BACE) in Las Vegas from October 12 to 14. The Traveller will be on static display at the Henderson Executive Airport.
P2012 Traveller, which boasts five different configurations including passenger and special mission, will showcase its VIP setup at the Las Vegas exhibit. NBAA visitors will be able to experience the luxury interior first-hand, including club seating, infotainment and workspaces.
Following the NBAA exhibition, P2012 Traveller will embark on its first-ever US tour under the campaign name "Soar Higher Tour," allowing registered visitors to explore the aircraft in six cities across the country:
- Los Angeles (LGB) – October 18
- Phoenix (SCF) – October 19-20
- Dallas (DAL) – October 21
- Memphis (MEM) – October 22
- Nashville (BNA) – October 25-26
- Atlanta (PDK) – October 27-18
Soar Higher Tour participants will enjoy an exclusive guided tour of the aircraft with Tecnam's pilots and US Director of Sales David Copeland.
"This is a unique opportunity for US-based Tecnam enthusiasts and aviation professionals to experience our flagship P2012 Traveller in person," said Copeland. "We look forward to showing our audiences what it means to "fly the Italian style" and what true craftsmanship looks like."
Soar Higher Tour registration form is available on Tecnam's official website along with the dedicated contact information.
About Tecnam:
Tecnam is an Italian aircraft manufacturer with a global network of dealers and service centers. The company produces light general aviation next-generation piston aircraft with two to 11 seats for commercial operators, special mission, flight schools and private owners.
