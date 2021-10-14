DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NC Eminent Domain Law Firm, a division of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, recently welcomed attorney Ken Sack to its team. Sack has practiced law for more than 20 years and has spent the last decade focused predominantly on eminent domain law. After eight years of representing the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), he focused his considerable talents and experience on fighting for the rights of property owners.
At the NCDOT, Sack was involved first in highway construction litigation, where his focus was on the back end of the highway construction process. Then he got involved in condemnation proceedings, where he dealt with the front end of the construction process. He left the NCDOT to represent property owners and now uses insights from his prior work experience when determining just compensation and negotiating with the NCDOT. Sack enjoys working one-on-one with clients, explaining the eminent domain process, and trying to obtain fair compensation for their properties.
Lead NC Eminent Domain Law Firm attorney Stan Abrams said, "We are excited to have Ken join our eminent domain team. His extensive work experience representing the NC Department of Transportation, coupled with his years representing property owners, makes Ken a great addition to the team. He is driven and will work hard to protect the rights of our clients."
