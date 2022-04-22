Jones-Fosu Will Share Timely Takeaways on Breaking Barriers to Diversity, Inclusion and Organizational Change
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced today that Justin Jones-Fosu, world-renowned speaker and author on meaningful work and diversity, inclusion and collaboration, will take the stage on Tuesday, May 3rd to deliver a Keynote address at NCPDP's 2022 Annual Technology & Business Conference, "BE BOLD. Break Barriers." The Annual Conference will be held May 2-4, 2022, at the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale, Arizona. NCPDP's national conference draws attendees from across the healthcare industry, including technical, business, and executive representatives from health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, retail and independent pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, long-term care providers, healthcare consultants, technology vendors, pharmaceutical manufacturers, wholesale drug distributors, database management organizations and others.
"We are excited to have Justin Jones-Fosu join our conference as a keynote speaker to share empowering insights and key takeaways on how to break through barriers around the tough and timely issues of workplace engagement, diversity and organizational change," remarked Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "Justin's expertise in these areas will help us collectively explore how we can become better engaged, more inclusive and collaborative leaders in healthcare."
Jones-Fosu will bring his passion for helping organizations around the world achieve amazing results through ownership of mindset, purpose, and performance. He will present techniques from his research focusing on how to bring meaning to our work and lives rather than finding meaning in our work and lives. Justin is passionate about turning events into memorable and action-oriented experiences. Jones-Fosu has been featured in SMART CEO Magazine, the Baltimore Business Journal and EBONY Magazine as "30 Young Leaders on the Rise" in 2008.
Conference attendees will also hear from the 20th U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, as opening keynoter on May 3rd, as he highlights lessons learned from a life dedicated to breaking through healthcare, institutional and socio-economic barriers. On May 4th, conference favorite Featured Speaker Doug Long, will deliver his highly anticipated IQVIA™ Market Trends Report. This "Industry Year in Review" features trends and forecasts for the U.S. market that wholesalers, retailers, manufacturers, and multiple trade associations rely on for guidance, direction, and industry expertise.
The NCPDP Annual Conference is open to all healthcare industry stakeholders. To register for the conference visit https://ncpdp.org/ac/register.aspx.
About NCPDP
Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.
