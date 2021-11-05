SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NCPDP announced its 2021 Educational Summit on Value Based Arrangements (VBA) for Prescription Medications, a virtual event to be held from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST on November 15 and 16, 2021. VBAs for Prescription Medications are largely untapped opportunities to realize improved patient experiences, health outcomes and cost saving benefits of value-based care, providing a path to reimagine reimbursement, and to track, monitor, and measure the critical juncture between diagnosis and patient health outcomes. NCPDP's 2021 Educational Summit will present an engaging and informative overview of VBAs, with a variety of healthcare industry stakeholders sharing their knowledge, experiences and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of VBAs, as well as standards currently available to support them.
Each day of NCPDP's Educational Summit will begin with a Roundtable Discussion led by Sloane Salzburg, Vice President of the Council for Affordable Health Coverage, followed by in-depth presentations. On Monday, November 15th, government and payer panelists will discuss drivers of VBAs. The Roundtable Discussion on Tuesday, November 16th, will focus on provider, pharmacy, and vendor perspectives. The final session of the Educational Summit will recap current industry standards that support VBAs and a summary of new transactions or standards that NCPDP may pursue in conjunction with its strategic goals for VBAs. The Program Moderator will be Kim Diehl-Boyd, VP, Industry Relations and Government Affairs, CoverMyMeds.
Confirmed Speakers:
- Sloane Salzburg, Vice President, Council for Affordable Health Coverage – Sloane specializes in health policies related to Medicare Part D, medication adherence, drug pricing, precision medicine and general health reform as well as third party alliance building and coalition management. Within CAHC, Sloane serves as Executive Director of the Campaign for Transformative Therapies, which is targeted at developing and advocating for policies that encourage value-based payment arrangements for gene therapies. She also serves as Vice President of Horizon Government Affairs, a DC-based health policy consulting firm.
- John M. Coster, Director, Division of Pharmacy at the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services, CMS - John M. Coster is Director of the Division of Pharmacy at the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services, which is a component of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He is responsible for policy and operational issues relating to the Medicaid pharmacy program and the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP). He holds a MPS and Ph.D. in health policy from the University of Maryland Graduate School in Baltimore and a B.S in Pharmacy from St John's University in New York. Prior to joining CMS, he has held senior government affairs executive positions with the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS), the National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA), and Safety Net Hospitals for Pharmaceutical Access.
- Peter W. McCauley Sr., MD, CPE, Medical Officer, Cigna HealthCare – In his current role as Medical Officer for Cigna Health Care, Peter W. McCauley Sr, MD has national responsibility for Cigna's over 400 value based relationships. This includes over 250 Cigna Collaborative Accountable Care (ACO) arrangements serving over 3 million Cigna customers across the United States. Dr. McCauley and his teams work directly with large physician groups and hospital systems to build and maintain relationships which insure that Cigna clients receive the highest quality healthcare services at the most reasonable cost. Dr. McCauley continues to practice Pediatrics at the Clinic in Altgeld on Chicago's far south side where he has served as a volunteer for over 23 years.
- Tony Rodgers, MSPH, Chief Executive Officer, VBCare – Tony Rodgers is an experienced healthcare executive who has held executive positions in both the public and private sectors, including with federal and state agencies, private health plans, and hospital systems. His past executive experience includes CMS Deputy Administrator, Center for Strategic Planning (CSP), where he oversaw CMS Medicare demonstrations and CMS community health database. While at CMS he also collaborated on many of CMS's Innovation Center Alternative Payment Models and delivery system reform initiatives. He is currently Chief Executive Officer, VBCare Network LLC and ABC Network LLC, which are value-based provider networks serving Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries in Arizona.
- Ben Shirley, CPHQ, Director, Performance Measurement, Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) - Ben Shirley serves as the Director of Performance Measurement at the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA). He draws on a health policy background and several years' experience in quality measurement to provide PQA with expertise in several phases of the measure development process including specification, analysis, endorsement, and maintenance. He plays a key role in executing PQA's pharmacy measure strategy, including directing measure-specific technical expert panels and developing pilot projects that integrate innovative metrics into pharmacy-payer value-based contracts. Prior to joining the PQA team, Ben worked as an Insurance and Value-Based Care Analyst at IMPAQ Health, where he supported CMS-funded hospital and health plan quality measure development contracts in the domains of care coordination and patient safety.
- Nate Gosse, Vice President, Product Strategy, Ontada | McKesson Corporation – Nate Gosse is the vice president of product strategy for Ontada. He leads portfolio and partner strategy with the goal of driving growth and customer success for specialty provider technology as well as oncology insights and expert services. Nate joined McKesson in 2011 and most recently served as vice president of product strategy for the Specialty Provider Solutions business. Previously, Nate was a consultant for McKinsey and Company, and a biomedical researcher at the University of California, San Francisco. Nate has driven adoption of value-based arrangements – for commercial and government programs – in specialty care through multiple channels: launching provider technology and reporting tools, establishing collaborative payer-provider clinical pathways programs, and leading partner relationships to bridge meaningful clinical data between provider and payer intermediaries.
- Justin Heiser, PharmD, Executive Vice President of Pharmacy Operations, Thrifty White Pharmacy – Justin Heiser, PharmD is the Executive Vice President of Pharmacy Operations at Thrifty White Pharmacy. Since joining the 100 store employee owned pharmacy chain in 2007 he has held several roles with the company focused on strategy, business development, strategic partnerships as well as the development of proprietary technology that integrates data-driven value-based care programs into pharmacy workflow.
- Heather Gibson, Associate Director, Performance Measurement, Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA) - Heather Gibson serves as the Associate Director of Performance Measurement for the Pharmacy Quality Alliance (PQA), providing expertise in several phases of the measure development process. She supports PQA in executing its pharmacy measure strategy, including directing technical expert panels and providing input on pilot projects that integrate innovative metrics into pharmacy-payer value-based contracts. Heather also played a key role in a recent PQA-led summit series, which convened multi-stakeholder thought leaders to identify and prioritize pharmacy measure concepts that would be suitable for use in payer-pharmacy value-based payment arrangements. Heather previously worked at HSAG as a Health Services Researcher, where she supported CMS-funded health plan quality measure development in the domain of patient safety.
- J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Vice President & GM, NCPDP – John oversees and is responsible for all day-to-day business of the organization and leads the executive management team in achieving financial goals and operational performance; and provides strategic support to NCPDP's President & CEO. He is driving NCPDP's Three Year Plan goal on VBA: NCPDP shall be recognized for ensuring that value-based models of healthcare can achieve the goal of enhanced patient health outcomes.
Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians can earn Continuing Pharmacy Education (CPE) hours from the ACPE.
NCPDP's Educational Summit is open to members and nonmembers. Register by Sunday, November 14th, to take advantage of the extended Early Bird rate of $475. To register for NCPDP's 2021 Educational Summit on Value-Based Arrangements for Prescription Medications, visit https://ncpdp.org/Educational-Summit.aspx.
About NCPDP
Founded in 1977, NCPDP is a not-for-profit, ANSI-accredited, Standards Development Organization with more than 1,500 members representing virtually every sector of the pharmacy services industry. Our diverse membership provides leadership and healthcare business solutions through education and standards, created using the consensus building process. NCPDP has been named in federal legislation, including HIPAA, MMA, and HITECH. NCPDP members have created standards such as the Telecommunication Standard and Batch Standard, the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing, the Manufacturers Rebate Standard and more to improve communication within the pharmacy industry. Our data products include dataQ®, a robust database of information on more than 80,000 pharmacies, resQ™, an industry pharmacy credentialing resource, and HCIdea®, an innovative prescriber database that provides continually updated information on more than 2.5 million prescribers. NCPDP's RxReconn® is a legislative tracking product for real-time monitoring of pharmacy-related state and national legislative and regulatory activity. For more information about NCPDP Standards, Data Services, Products, Educational Programs and Work Group meetings, go online at http://www.ncpdp.org or call 480.477.1000.
