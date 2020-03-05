PITTSBURGH, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cannabis Risk Management Association (NCRMA), the only focused risk management association in the national cannabis market, is adding four new businesses to its list of service partners, further enhancing the offerings available to its growing membership. The most recent NCRMA partnership deals include:
- Advent Academy: Offering the country's top cannabinoid medicine training for healthcare professionals.
- MJ Biz Daily: The leading business news information resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry.
- iComply Cannabis: A regulatory technology company focused on making financial markets more robust, secure, and efficient.
- Cannabis Radio: The premier online/podcast radio destination for everything cannabis.
"The growing success of our disruptive risk management application has driven this expansion of the offerings," said Rocco Petrilli, NCRMA's chairman. "This diversified team of risk managers, coupled with the growing NCRMA internal capabilities, has been assembled to provide the educational basis a best in class group of insureds that will drive the normalization of the cannabis insurance market."
The new partner additions will help the NCRMA fulfill its stated purpose, which is to make its members better. Representatives from the organizations will also take part in the NCRMA's inaugural conference,NCRMA2020, scheduled for March 22-24, 2020 at Bally's in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"We are honored to add firms like this to our team of risk related problem solvers and to our NCRMA2020 list of presenters and participants," added Tamala J. McBath, NCRMA chief
execution officer. "We are most proud of our ability to deliver partners who offer direct solutions to what are members have identified as their largest business risks."
NCRMA2020 is designed as a live demonstration of the disruptive risk management platform of the NCRMA. In addition, it offers the participants the first opportunity to get an updated look at the NCRMA association owned insurance company and its role in creating this best in class group of insured. Both new and prospective NCRMA members are encouraged to attend. Click here to register.
To learn more about NCRMA's service partners, visit: https://ncrma.net/member-services/
About NCRMA
NCRMA provides a rapidly growing membership with pioneering and innovative risk management and insurance solutions through its expansive list of high-value service partners and offerings. Founded in 2018, the not-for-profit has established itself as the leader in providing cost effective and comprehensive non-traditional risk management solutions to the non-traditional cannabis market. To join, visit https://ncrma.net