BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cahoot e-commerce fulfillment network announced today that it has partnered with a non-profit organization called Neighborhood Forest, which gives free trees to kids every Earth Day.
Neighborhood Forest loves planting trees and watching them grow. An average American family creates an annual carbon footprint equivalent to what 75 trees sequester in their lifetime. According to GlobeNewsWire, the global average of each human's carbon emissions per year is 6 TONS of Carbon Dioxide. SIX. TONS. Planting SIX trees per month (72/year) is enough to balance out that six tons per year. Neighborhood Forest helps offset that carbon footprint by introducing tens of thousands of children to the joy of growing trees every year. It has provided over 50,000 trees to over 400 schools, libraries, and youth groups since its inception in 2010.
Schools, libraries, and youth groups enroll in their program at https://www.neighborhoodforest.org/school-registration/. Parents sign-up to get a free tree for their child ahead of Earth Day. Trees for kids are distributed via the school, library, or youth group to plant with their family during Earth Week (April 22-30).
Neighborhood Forest experienced a record amount of tree sign-ups this year, significantly outpacing their nursery's capacity to fulfill the orders in time for Earth Day 2021. They needed an immediate solution that aligned with their mission to help the planet. With some research, luck, and serendipity, they found Cahoot, the world's first peer-to-peer e-commerce fulfillment network. With its collaborative "Power of Many" business model, merchants store inventory and fulfill orders for each other on the Cahoot network.
Cahoot's revolutionary technology and business methods cut down the distance packages need to travel. By intelligently placing inventory closer to customers - businesses and non-profit organizations can deliver goods quickly using sustainable ground shipping rather than air freight. This made Cahoot the perfect fulfillment partner for Neighborhood Forest, whose goal is to "Reach Every Child in North America." Cahoot provided the essential additional storage and fulfillment services required to deliver thousands of 6-12" White Pine trees to kids throughout the U.S. in time for this Earth Day (April 22).
According to Cahoot Founder and CEO Manish Chowdhary, "At its heart, Cahoot makes e-commerce and shipping greener. Ground shipping produces 85% less CO2 emissions and costs up to 50% less than air cargo. It's a win-win for the planet, the merchant, and the end-consumer whenever we optimize an order! Our partnership with Neighborhood Forest is a no-brainer because we believe in a greener world while making green!"
"We are thrilled to partner with Cahoot. Together, we're enabling even more families across the US to make the world greener with the additional fulfillment capabilities that Cahoot brings. Best of all, we're doing it affordably and sustainably with ground shipping. Coincidentally, there is even a mention of the word "Cahoots" in the popular "I Love Trees" song written and sung by Katie Strand in honor of trees, Neighborhood Forest, and Earth Day," said Vikas Narula, Founder of Neighborhood Forest.
Due to the overwhelming demand for trees, Neighborhood Forest has stopped taking tree orders for this coming Earth Day. However, they welcome others to join their carbon-neutral family with sponsorships and donations of any size at http://www.neighborhoodforest.org and support the GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/neighborhood-forest
ABOUT CAHOOT
Cahoot is the world's first peer-to-peer eCommerce fulfillment network that helps online businesses offer nationwide 1-day and 2-day deliveries. Cahoot offers drastically lower fulfillment fees because it enables merchants to store and ship the merchandise for each other. This novel business model also allows merchants to make extra money using their existing warehouse space and personnel. Visit http://www.cahoot.ai or LinkedIn
ABOUT NEIGHBORHOOD FOREST
Neighborhood Forest was founded in 2010 by Vikas Narula. When he was a college student in the early 1990s at Maharishi International University (Fairfield, Iowa), he learned of a free tree project started by David Kidd of Ohio. Vikas and his college friends adopted the program and gave away tens of thousands of trees to schoolchildren across southeast Iowa. What began with four schools in Minneapolis has grown to over 400 schools, libraries, and youth groups in 35 states across America and Canada. Neighborhood Forest's goal is to reach every child in North America and, eventually, the world.
