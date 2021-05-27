DALLAS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of PRIDE Month, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") is celebrating the LGBTQ community through the campaign "Celebrating Pride, Supporting LGBTQ Futures," which is comprised of several corporate and store-level programs aimed at awareness, education, and support with lasting impact.
"PRIDE Month is a moment where those who identify as LGBTQ stand proudly and celebrate the journey, the struggles, and the progress we've made as a community," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO, Neiman Marcus Group. "It's been one of my missions since joining NMG to ensure that all associates feel like they belong at Neiman Marcus Group. As a gay man, I am personally committed to that mission and am excited to continue evolving our programs at NMG to ensure every community is seen, heard, and supported."
Throughout June, NMG and its two iconic luxury brands – Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus – are coordinating several initiatives and moments to celebrate the community:
Enhancing Corporate Policies and Benefits to be More Inclusive and Equitable
NMG is participating in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the first time this year. CEI is the national benchmarking tool on corporate policies, practices, and benefits pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees. Completing the CEI highlighted several areas where NMG could take action to improve; as a result, NMG has:
- Updated the Code of Ethics non-discrimination policy to include protections for "gender identity and expression."
- Ensured equivalency in medical and soft benefits for same- and different-sex spouses and domestic partners, like health, dental, and vision insurance and dependent coverage (available to domestic partners beginning August 1, 2021) and relocation/travel assistance, FMLA-like benefits, and employee discounts (available later this year).
- Included an insurance plan that explicitly affirms equal health coverage for transgender individuals without caps or exclusions for medically necessary care, including transition-related treatment such as genital surgeries, hormone therapy, and mental health counseling.
- Adopted gender transition guidelines with supportive restrooms, dress code, and documentation guidance for the workplace.
- Created additional associate trainings featuring courses that help increase understanding of sexual orientation and gender identity in the workplace and provide access to resources like NMG's new gender transition guidelines.
- Partnered with Reaching Out MBA to strengthen NMG's LGBTQ employee recruitment efforts, particularly for the Executive Development Program.
Celebrating in our Stores with More Colors, More PRIDE
Most of Neiman Marcus stores and both Bergdorf Goodman stores will display PRIDE support windows, in-store visuals, and curated product displays.
NMG is fundraising for the Human Rights Campaign through point-of-sale donations and the sale of 1,000 limited-edition "More Colors, More Pride" lapel pins ($15) online and in 10 select Neiman Marcus stores (NorthPark, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Michigan Avenue, Short Hills, Paramus, Coral Gables, and San Diego), while supplies last. Neiman chose the More Color, More Pride flag for their pin design because the brown and black colors highlight the importance of including intersectional identities, including LGBTQ people of color, as NMG continues its work to build a culture where everyone belongs.
Donations are being made to Human Rights Campaign (HRC) – supporting equal rights, The Trevor Project – working to prevent suicide among LGBTQ teenagers, and True Colors United – supporting LGBTQ Homeless youth.
Leading with Love for All
As NMG's first LGBTQ CEO and one of the few openly out CEOs, van Raemdonck is welcoming opportunities to speak about his journey to unlocking his full and authentic self as an LGBTQ leader.
On Wednesday, June 9 at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET, the company hosts a virtual event with CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Andrew Gelwicks, author of "The Queer Advantage," to discuss their journeys to becoming their full and authentic selves, the importance of intersectionality within the LGBTQ community, and how to become an ally with the LGBTQ community. Geoffroy is also participating in a virtual event with the Retail Leaders Industry Association (RILA) and their president Brian Dodge in late June. They will discuss what it means to be an LGBTQ leader and advocate today.
"As a company, we're dedicated to leading with love and fostering a community of Belonging for all," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "I'm so proud of the impactful work NMG has done to lead with love and to nurture our Belonging culture so that we have a work environment that continues to lead in diversity, equity, and inclusion."
"NMG is a place where everyone belongs, where diversity of thought is valued, and where showing up as your full and authentic self is expected," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "As we progress on our Belonging journey, our people and their voices exemplify the diversity, talent, and collective commitment to bright futures for all that makes our company so rich."
To read more about NMG's ESG and philanthropy work, visit The Heart of Neiman Marcus.
About The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC
The Neiman Marcus Group, LLC (NMG) is a luxury, multi-branded, omnichannel fashion retailer conducting integrated store and online operations under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neiman-marcus-group-celebrates-pride-by-supporting-lgbtq-community-with-enhanced-corporate-benefits-and-philanthropic-support-for-the-human-rights-campaign-301301284.html
SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group