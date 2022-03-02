MIAMI, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nekkar ASA's wholly-owned subsidiary Syncrolift AS has been awarded a contract to upgrade a shiplift and transfer system that is installed at an undisclosed Egyptian shipyard.
The contract is worth approximately USD 3.5 million.
Syncrolift's scope of work includes upgrading a current shiplift and transfer system. Installation of the Syncrolift Fluid bed technology enables the customer to handle a higher variety of ships.
"Installing a fluid bed transfer system is a smart and cost-efficient way of expanding the number of different vessel types the shipyard can receive, but without having to make huge investments in new infrastructure," says Rolf-Atle Tomassen, managing director of Syncrolift and head of Nekkar's Shipyard Solutions business area.
In 2019, Nekkar initiated a project to generate more aftersales and service revenues from its extensive global installed base of ship lifts and transfer systems. Syncrolift has a large installed base of shiplifts and ship transfer systems at Egypt's many shipyards.
"This upgrade contract is a result of our concentrated effort to increase revenues from upgrades and aftersales. It is also strategically important as the upgrade provides the shipyard in question with a competitive advantage versus other yards in the region. This could open up further opportunities for Syncrolift at other Egyptian shipyards," says Preben Liltved, CEO of Nekkar.
Syncrolift will conduct all engineering and project management from its headquarters in Vestby, Norway. All equipment will be delivered in 2023. The company is active worldwide with offices in Norway, Dubai, Singapore, Australia, and Miami.
