SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at March 31, 2022 were approximately $704.4 million as compared to $798.8 million at December 31, 2021, which is expected to support operations into 2025.

"The new strategic plan that we recently announced refocuses our company around specific investment into our most important pipeline programs – NKTR-358, NKTR-255, and core preclinical candidates," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "In addition, we have now implemented a cost restructuring plan which extends our cash runway through the first half of 2025. We believe our pipeline in auto-immune disease and oncology provides a path to bringing important therapeutics to patients and creating value for our shareholders."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2022 was $24.8 million as compared to $23.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Total operating costs and expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $141.4 million as compared to $133.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Operating costs and expenses increased primarily as a result of an increase in R&D expense.

R&D expense in the first quarter of 2022 was $107.3 million as compared to $95.6 million for the first quarter of 2021. R&D expense increased primarily due to increases in expense for bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-255 and NKTR-358.

G&A expense was $27.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $31.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2022 was $90.4 million or $0.49 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $123.0 million or $0.68 basic and diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2021.

On April 25, 2022, Nektar announced new strategic and cost restructuring plans (https://ir.nektar.com/news-releases/news-release-details/nektar-therapeutics-announces-strategic-reorganization-plan-and) and conducted a call with analysts and investors to present those plans. On that call, the company provided annual financial guidance for 2022, and because of that, the company stated it would not hold its regular quarterly conference call conducted in conjunction with release of Q1 2022 financial results.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and inflammatory diseases as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "may," "extend," "potential," "create," "provide"" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for NKTR-358, NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates in research programs, the prospects and plans for our collaborations with other companies, the timing of the initiation of clinical studies and the data readouts for our drug candidates, and our expectations (including our expected charges and cost savings) following our corporate restructuring, reorganization and workforce reduction, and our expected working capital and our cash runway. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of NKTR-358,NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) NKTR-358,NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) NKTR-358,NKTR-255 and our other drug candidates are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) we may not achieve the expected costs savings we expect from the restructuring and reorganization, (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



























ASSETS



March 31, 2022



December 31, 2021

(1)

Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents











$                    67,993



$                     25,218





Short-term investments











599,032



708,737





Accounts receivable











30,220



22,492





Inventory











15,379



15,801





Other current assets











20,831



23,333







Total current assets











733,455



795,581



























Long-term investments











37,363



64,828



Property, plant and equipment, net











60,980



60,510



Operating lease right-of-use assets











114,296



117,025



Goodwill











76,501



76,501



Other assets











1,521



2,744







Total assets











$               1,024,116



$                1,117,189



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



































Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable











12,617



9,747





Accrued compensation











22,653



15,735





Accrued clinical trial expenses











33,403



26,809





Other accrued expenses











17,011



15,468





Operating lease liabilities, current portion









19,597



17,441







Total current liabilities











105,281



85,200



























Operating lease liabilities, less current portion







122,638



125,736



Development derivative liability











-



27,726



Liabilities related to the sales of future royalties, net







185,604



195,427



Other long-term liabilities











2,704



3,592







Total liabilities











416,227



437,681



























Commitments and contingencies











































Stockholders' equity:





















Preferred stock











-



-





Common stock











19



19





Capital in excess of par value











3,537,790



3,516,641





Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(6,532)



(4,157)





Accumulated deficit











(2,923,388)



(2,832,995)







Total stockholders' equity











607,889



679,508





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$               1,024,116



$                1,117,189



























(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2021 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all 



 of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.













































































NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share information)



(Unaudited)











































Three months ended March 31,



















2022



2021



























Revenue:





















Product sales











$                      5,688



$                      4,795





Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties





17,561



18,798





License, collaboration and other revenue









1,573



54



Total revenue











24,822



23,647



























Operating costs and expenses:





















Cost of goods sold











5,315



5,756





Research and development











107,253



95,604





General and administrative











27,339



31,679





Restructuring, impairment and other costs of terminated program





1,475



-



Total operating costs and expenses









141,382



133,039





























Loss from operations











(116,560)



(109,392)



























Non-operating income (expense):





















Change in fair value of development derivative liability







33,427



(1,599)





Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties



(7,529)



(13,296)





Interest income and other income (expense), net







395



1,412



Total non-operating expense, net











26,293



(13,483)



























Loss before provision for income taxes









(90,267)



(122,875)



























Provision for income taxes











126



92



Net loss











$                   (90,393)



$                 (122,967)



















































Basic and diluted net loss per share









$                       (0.49)



$                       (0.68)



























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share



185,848



181,370



















































NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(In thousands)



(Unaudited)



















Three months ended March 31,



















2022



2021



Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net loss











$                   (90,393)



$                 (122,967)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sales of future royalties





(17,561)



(18,798)





Non-cash interest expense on liabilities related to the sales of future royalties 



7,529



13,296





Change in fair value of development derivative liability







(33,427)



1,599





Non-cash research and development expense







4,951



2,248





Stock-based compensation 











20,961



23,898





Depreciation and amortization 











3,730



3,543





Amortization of premiums (discounts), net and other non-cash transactions



1,276



2,345



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable











(7,728)



9,733





Inventory











422



(1,516)





Operating leases, net











1,787



1,541





Other assets 











2,864



6,183





Accounts payable 











2,998



779





Accrued compensation 











6,918



8,981





Other accrued expenses 











7,249



(7,950)



Net cash used in operating activities 









(88,424)



(77,085)



























Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchases of investments 











(93,493)



(295,314)





Maturities of investments 











227,974



303,612





Sales of investments











-



5,036





Purchases of property, plant and equipment 







(4,203)



(2,876)



Net cash provided by investing activities 









130,278



10,458



























Cash flows from financing activities:



















Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans







188



17,106





Cash receipts from development derivative liability





750



750



Net cash provided by financing activities 







938



17,856



























Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 





(17)



(20)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 







42,775



(48,791)



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period







25,218



198,955



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$                    67,993



$                   150,164



























Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:















Operating lease right-of-use asset recognized in exchange for lease liabilities



$                             -



$                      1,057



 

 

 

