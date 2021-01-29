LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.22 per share. The dividend will be paid on Monday, March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Learn more about Nelnet at https://nelnetinc.com/.

(code #: nnif)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nelnet-board-approves-dividend-301218334.html

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.