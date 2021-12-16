LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moshe Kupietzky, one of the most respected corporate finance attorneys in Los Angeles, has joined healthcare law firm Nelson Hardiman, deepening its bench for transactional matters. "Moshe Kupietzky has built a reputation as being on a short list of the very best corporate finance attorneys in Southern California and nationally, representing buyers and sellers in complex transactions. It is a genuine privilege for us to add an elite M&A lawyer of Moshe's caliber to our ranks. He brings the kind of serious expertise that our healthcare and life science clients need," said Managing Partner Harry Nelson.
Kupietzky joins Nelson Hardiman from the Reed Smith law firm. Previously, he served as head of Sidley Austin's Los Angeles Corporate and Finance practice for more than 20 years, and served as managing partner of the firm's Los Angeles office from 2003–2009.
As reflected by over a decade of Chambers USA ranking, Moshe is recognized as a market-leading corporate and finance attorney. He has represented national and international companies across a broad spectrum of industry sectors to structure complex mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, private equity purchases, strategic partnerships and consolidations, and related opportunities. Moshe also brings deep experience in financing and M&A transactions. "Nelson Hardiman has an exceptional reputation as a dynamic, cutting edge law firm, which made it a seamless transition for me," said Moshe Kupietzky. "I look forward to contributing to the expansion of the firm's transactional expertise and practice."
A graduate of Harvard Law School, Kupietzky has been frequently recognized for his leadership and more than five decades of professional impact and influence in the corporate arena. Since 2007, Chambers USA has annually named him a leading Corporate/M&A attorney, and, since 2008, also a leading lawyer in Banking & Regulatory. He has also been named among The Best Lawyers in America in Corporate Law each year since 2011.
About Nelson Hardiman
Nelson Hardiman LLP is the premier healthcare and life sciences firm in Los Angeles, serving healthcare and life science providers, investors, and organizations that need experts on the most difficult questions with deep industry knowledge and relationships. The firm's litigation practice specializes in defending fraud and abuse and whistleblower actions, government investigations, and other complex business disputes. Nelson Hardiman's transactional group handles healthcare organization acquisitions, sales, investment, and financings, and Nelson Hardiman's regulatory team advises on compliance with licensing, operational, and reimbursement issues across the full continuum of healthcare industry sectors, with expertise on Medicare and Medicaid requirements, privacy and data security, FDA, and other regulatory matters. The firm has earned a singular position reputation nationally for its innovation in leadership in addressing issues in telehealth, behavioral health, and emerging therapeutic modalities. More information about the firm is available at http://www.nelsonhardiman.com or at 310.203.2800.
