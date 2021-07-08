LOS ANGELES , July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nelson Hardiman is pleased to welcome Emily P. Davis, a rising star who joins the firm from a boutique Southern California practice where she focused on managed care and reimbursement disputes, as well as healthcare business issues. Emily brings regulatory depth, healthcare industry expertise, and healthcare litigation experience to Nelson Hardiman.
"Emily brings a solid foundation in the business of healthcare with a demonstrated ability to manage healthcare litigation and guide clients through the complex regulatory issues relating to reimbursement," said partner Mark Hardiman. Among other things, Emily has represented major California health plans and other third-party payers in arbitrations and litigation involving hospital and other provider claims for payment. In addition to her work on payer-provider issues, Emily will work across the firm's litigation practice, as well as providing support on regulatory compliance and transactional matters, including issues related to healthcare reimbursement and operations.
"Emily is a great addition to Nelson Hardiman's team," said Managing Partner Harry Nelson. "Our firm's market leadership in our niche depends on continuing to find smart attorneys with industry depth who are unafraid to tackle hard questions and have a passion for delivering superlative service for our client's ever-growing needs."
"I am honored and excited to be part of the premier team of healthcare attorneys in the State," said Davis. "Nelson Hardiman is the ideal platform for me to serve clients and build my practice."
At Nelson Hardiman, Emily's purview will extend from reimbursement to federal and state healthcare fraud and False Claims Act matters, and a range of regulatory compliance issues. Emily's comprehensive knowledge of Covered California and other large California health plans will benefit healthcare providers trying to navigate the complexities of the state's consumer-driven healthcare industry as well as state and federal regulatory frameworks.
About Nelson Hardiman
Nelson Hardiman LLP is the premier healthcare and life sciences firm in Los Angeles, serving healthcare and life science providers, investors, and organizations that need experts on the most difficult questions with deep industry knowledge and relationships. The firm's litigation practice specializes in defending fraud and abuse and whistleblower actions, government investigations, and other complex business disputes. Nelson Hardiman's transactional group handles healthcare organization acquisitions, sales, investment, and financings, and Nelson Hardiman's regulatory team advises on compliance with licensing, operational, and reimbursement issues across the full continuum of healthcare industry sectors, with expertise on Medicare and Medicaid requirements, privacy and data security, FDA, and other regulatory matters. The firm has earned a singular position reputation nationally for its leadership in addressing issues in behavioral health, telehealth, corporate practice of medicine, and emerging therapeutic modalities. More information about the firm is available at https://www.nelsonhardiman.com or at 310.203.2800.
