LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nelson Hardiman LLP is proud to announce the addition of healthcare attorney Sam Blackmar, deepening Nelson Hardiman's bench in serving the healthcare and life sciences industries. Sam Blackmar brings significant healthcare reimbursement expertise and litigation experience, as well as experience serving behavioral health organizations. His experience will benefit Nelson Hardiman clients in both navigating regulatory and compliance issues related to reimbursement, as well as establishing their rights in negotiations, arbitration, and litigation at the state and federal level. Sam's extensive experience representing behavioral healthcare providers covers a wide range of topics, including regulatory compliance, revenue cycle management, and payor disputes.
"Sam adds meaningful depth to our ability to advise and represent clients in a full range of reimbursement-related contexts, from payor audits and investigations to strategic decision-making," said Managing Partner Harry Nelson. "The healthcare industry faces evolving challenges, and we are excited to make Sam's experience and abilities available in support of healthcare and life science organizations."
Prior to joining Nelson Hardiman, Sam represented physicians, mental health and addiction treatment providers, emergency room doctors and large hospital systems in reimbursement litigation. His experience extends to issues of ERISA preemption, usual customary and reasonable rate disputes, clinical standards, coding-related issues, mental health parity, participating provider agreement disputes, Knox-Keene Act Health Plans among others.
"I am honored to join the leading team of healthcare attorneys in the State of California, if not the country," said Blackmar. "Nelson Hardiman stands out from its competitors for its smart and practical approaches to industry problems and is an ideal platform for me to serve healthcare and life science clients."
About Nelson Hardiman
Nelson Hardiman LLP is a leading healthcare and life sciences firm, serving healthcare providers, investors, and organizations that need the best advice and representation on the most sensitive challenges. Nelson Hardiman has earned a national reputation for its work in the areas of telehealth, behavioral health, and other areas of healthcare and life sciences innovation. The firm's litigation practice specializes in defending fraud and abuse and whistleblower actions, government investigations, reimbursement disputes, and other complex business disputes. Nelson Hardiman's transactional group handles healthcare organization acquisitions, sales, investment, and financings, and Nelson Hardiman's regulatory team advises on compliance with licensing, operational, and reimbursement issues across the full continuum of healthcare industry sectors, with expertise on Medicare and Medicaid requirements, HIPAA and issues of privacy and data security, compliance with FDA and other demands related to medical devices, biologics, cosmetics, and supplements. The firm has earned a singular reputation for its leadership in addressing issues related to the corporate practice of medicine. More information about the firm is available at http://www.nelsonhardiman.com or at 310.203.2800.
Media Contact
Jennifer Coren, Nelson Hardiman LLP, 3102032800, jcoren@nelsonhardiman.com
SOURCE Nelson Hardiman LLP