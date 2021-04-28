MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global architecture, design, and strategy firm NELSON Worldwide has announced its partnership with Swivel, an Austin-based digital leasing platform for office space. The partnership enables NELSON to provide Swivel's enhanced 3-D visualization technology to help prospective clients explore and interact with commercial real estate virtually. The platform offers best-in-class features such as design option toggles to showcase different build-out options and design schemes, which vary in price and aesthetic. Landlords and leasing managers can effectively showcase their spaces to a broad audience and easily collaborate online with customers to visualize what a space will look like after a build out.
"We are excited to work alongside NELSON Worldwide to help landlords and property owners showcase the full value of their commercial spaces," said Scott Harmon, CEO, Swivel. "We are confident that NELSON's world-class client base will enjoy the instant value that such a visual and dynamic tenant interaction platform brings to the leasing process."
With the onset of COVID-19, lockdowns and social distancing compelled many companies to embrace a work-from-home strategy and rethink their office utilization. Now, given an increasingly competitive leasing environment and rising vacancy rates, companies are looking for ways to attract employees through a more appealing use of space. Reaching beyond the status quo of traditional digital tours, Swivel shows users what a space will look like upon completion with several layout options to choose from, as well as fully-built-out suites in a virtual experience. The ease of operation of Swivel's innovative digital technologies will reduce vacancy times by improving tenant confidence that a space will meet their needs.
Accesso, a fully integrated investment manager and operator of multi-tenant office buildings and a customer of both companies, understands the depth of benefits this partnership provides for its customers. "I expect that leasing managers and landlords will love how convenient it is to create and showcase excellent commercial spaces through this integrated service offering," said Paul Gaines, Managing Director, Asset Management, Accesso. "In this new, digital-first leasing environment, the combination of NELSON's design expertise and Swivel's best-in-class space visualization is helping us accelerate leasing timelines and improve long-term tenant satisfaction and retention."
"There has never been a better time to collaborate with Swivel," said John "Ozzie" Nelson Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, NELSON Worldwide. "We are enthusiastic about what is yet to come for the future of the workplace," "Living in a digitally-forward environment, Swivel is paving the way alongside our diverse market sectors to envision what is possible in spaces of different sizes and locations."
At NELSON, using state-of-the-art technology has always been a staple—breathing life into realistic models of architectural design concepts in a wide array of digital mediums. Today, the firm's design visualization services include pre-viz to photorealistic, interior, and exterior renderings, stylized imagery, video and animation, and virtual and augmented reality.
About NELSON Worldwide
NELSON Worldwide is an award-winning firm, transforming all dimensions of the human experience through architecture, interior design, graphic design, and brand strategy services. With more than 800 teammates spread across 20 offices, the firm's collective network provides strategic and creative solutions that positively impact where people work, serve, play, and thrive. The team combines industry knowledge, service expertise, and geographic reach to deliver projects across the country and around the world. Client partnerships across the NELSON network include: Hilton, Macy's, Comcast, Simon Property Group, Prologis, Yum! Brands, Boston Consulting Group, T-Mobile, Emory Healthcare, SAP Fieldglass, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Kroger, Hyatt, Bayer, Target, and many more.
Visit http://www.nelsonworldwide.com to learn more.
About Swivel
Founded 2019 and backed by Breyer Capital, JLL Spark and Floodgate, Swivel is a digital leasing platform for office space that empowers property owners and their teams to flexibly market, design and lease tailored workspaces to deliver a superior office experience. Swivel provides property owners with sophisticated applications that work together to get leases signed faster at less cost. Swivel is a trusted digital leasing platform for more than 70 properties and portfolios operating across major markets nationwide including Brandywine, Cousins, and JLL. To learn more, visit http://www.swivel.work.
