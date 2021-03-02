STOCKHOLM, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter 2020 on Wednesday March 10, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday March 10, 2021 at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Maria Ek, CFO, Johan Swartz, Vice President HMI Products, Jonas Wærn, Vice President HMI Solutions and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations. 

The dial-in number for the conference call is toll-free: (877) 539-0733 (U.S. domestic), +1 (678) 607-2005 (international) or 08 5 661 9361 (Sweden). To access the call all participants must use the following Conference ID: #6082428. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3019378/DB8EE0335E5C5B29639B445DB306E7D1

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion - 3/10/2021 (13:00PM EST) to 3/24/2021 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these Dial-In Numbers (800) 585-8367, (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, and the Conference ID #6082428.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

David Brunton

E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Phone: +1 925 768 0620 

Chief Financial Officer

Maria Ek

E-mail: maria.ek@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode---to-report-fiscal-year-and-fourth-quarter-2020-results-on-march-10--2021,c3298635

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neonode-to-report-fiscal-year-and-fourth-quarter-2020-results-on-march-10-2021-301238605.html

SOURCE Neonode

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.