FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville-based Nephrology Associates, P.C., the largest renal care provider in the greater Middle Tennessee area, announces the opening of three new office locations in Clarksville, TN, Hopkinsville and Madisonville, KY.
"We at Nephrology Associates are excited to bring on board the providers of Pennyrile Nephrology. Together we will continue to provide the highest level of care and treatment for those with kidney disease," said Dr. Ashish Soni, Nephrology Associates President.
Effective February 1, 2022, the acquisition of Pennryile Nephrology, led by Dr. Imran Dosani, Dr. Vinaikumar Katraggada, and Dr. Abhijay Jalota, expanded Nephrology Associates footprint into the northwestern part of the state and Kentucky.
With this acquisition, Nephrology Associates will add its second location in Clarksville, TN under the lead of Dr. Kattragada, located at 2284 Raleigh Court, and an additional two locations in Kentucky, the first out-of-state expansion of the practice. Dr. Dosani will continue to serve the Madisonville community at 1020 Waterfall Court, and Dr. Jalota will provide care for patients in Hopkinsville at Jennie Stuart Medical Center, located at 1717 High Street.
Nephrology Associates, P.C. is a leading provider of renal care for all aspects of kidney disease and related conditions. Founded in 1985, Nephrology Associates is the largest nephrology practice in the Nashville community and has established a tradition of excellence in helping patients achieve their highest level of independence, while managing their disease process. As the recipient of the 2019 RPA Exemplary Practice of the Year Award, Nephrology Associates' dedication to excellence is evidenced by the credentials of its 33 physicians who serve in a variety of office-based and acute care settings, as well as on an array of hospital committees including managed care, critical care, nutritional support and ethics. Nephrology Associates understands well that quality of care is key for every patient and is dedicated to providing comprehensive, holistic and personalized care for its patients. To learn more about Nephrology Associates, visit http://www.tnkidney.com.
