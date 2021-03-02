MINNEAPOLIS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nerdery, a leading digital consultancy, announced the appointment of Nick Katzenbach to chief growth officer. With over two decades of experience leading growth strategies for sales and digital product teams, Katzenbach will elevate Nerdery's position in the industry through a market expansion focus and identifying new areas of opportunity across Nerdery's client base.
"We're excited to grow our strategic initiatives and sales expertise with the addition of Nick Katzenbach to the leadership team," said Nerdery CEO Michael Schmidt. "Under Nick's direction, we will be able to boost our presence in target markets by expanding our innovative approach to client engagements. Nick's extensive experience at leading digital transformation agencies is a great addition to Nerdery's C-suite."
As chief growth officer at Nerdery, Katzenbach will work closely with executive leaders to capture opportunities for market penetration and strengthen Nerdery's ability to serve clients with premier digital solutions and services. To meet these goals, Katzenbach will lead the business development team to identify new areas of growth within healthcare, medical technology, manufacturing and consumer goods and services industries.
Katzenbach joins Nerdery from life sciences consulting firm The Evanston Group, where he served as senior vice president, working to scale the company and serve leading global pharmaceutical and medical device leaders with exceptional products and services. Previously, he served as senior vice president at RevUnit and vice president at HCL Technologies, driving sales growth at both companies and providing unwavering support to customers and partners. From his experience at digital product and consulting organizations, Katzenbach brings consistent top-line growth, solid client relationships and increased business value to Nerdery.
"I'm excited to strengthen Nerdery's position as the top digital consultancy among business transformation leaders and expand Nerdery's strategic partnerships in the market," Katzenbach said. "Having built my career driving digital and sales expertise at leading consultancies, Nerdery's ability to create innovative, tech-enabled solutions that drive meaningful results for clients is directly aligned with my goals for the company."
About Nerdery
Nerdery is a digital business consultancy. We take companies from today to their digital future, working at the leading edge of strategy, design, and technology to help clients evolve and thrive. By focusing on business outcomes, Nerdery crafts impactful digital experiences and infrastructures that accelerate digital transformations, innovations, modernizations and operational initiatives. Nerdery was founded in 2003 and has offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, and Phoenix.
