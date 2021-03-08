Nesco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nesco Holdings, Inc.)

 By Nesco Holdings, Inc.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSCO, "Nesco" or the "Company"), a leading provider of specialty rental equipment to the electric utility, telecom and rail infrastructure end markets, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $83.3 million, an increase of 7.8% from the fourth quarter of 2019, as increased equipment sales and growth in PTA more than offset the negative impact of COVID-19 related project delays.

For the full year 2020, the Company reported total revenue of $302.7 million, an increase of 14.7%, primarily due to higher equipment sales and the acquisition of Truck Utilities.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.3 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 9.2% from $35.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $118.6 million, a decrease of 7.0% from $127.5 million in 2019. In both periods, the declines in adjusted EBITDA were primarily due to lower fleet utilization resulting from project delays associated with COVID-19, partially offset by increases in equipment sales and growth in PTA.

A net loss of $7.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $21.3 million for 2020, compared to a net loss of $27.1 million in 2019. The Company recognized a one-time income tax benefit in the third quarter of $23.7 million related to a reduction of the deferred income tax valuation allowance.

"Our positive momentum in the latter part of the third quarter and throughout the fourth quarter helped us achieve record quarterly revenue in both our ERS and PTA segments," said Lee Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Nesco. "The recovery continues to build in 2021 as new project releases gained pace in the second half of January and carried into February. We believe a bright future lies ahead for Nesco, with strong, multi-year tailwinds in our end markets and countless new opportunities from our strategic combination with Custom Truck."

"During the fourth quarter, we continued to capitalize on improving demand across all of our end markets, maintaining disciplined cost control and capital investments, and driving free cash flow," said Josh Boone, Chief Financial Officer of Nesco. "We were successful on all these fronts in the fourth quarter, generating positive free cash flow for the third consecutive quarter and the full year, while improving our liquidity position, to nearly $94 million at year-end."

ACQUISITION OF CUSTOM TRUCK

As previously announced, on December 3, 2020, Nesco entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Custom Truck One Source, LP ("Custom Truck"). The combination will create a leading, one-stop shop for specialty rental equipment serving highly attractive and growing infrastructure end markets, including transmission and distribution ("T&D"), telecom, rail and other national infrastructure initiatives. Due to complementary business lines, customer bases and capabilities, the combined specialty equipment platform is expected to yield significant benefits from increased scale, broader product and service offerings and expanded geographic coverage with a combined fleet of 8,800 specialty equipment rental units and more than $1.3 billion original equipment cost.

The transaction has been approved by Nesco Holdings' shareholders and is on track to close in the first quarter of 2021.

FOURTH QUARTER REVENUE BY SEGMENT 

All metrics compared to fourth quarter 2019 unless otherwise noted

Equipment Rental and Sales Segment (78.4% of revenue)

  • Revenue increased 7.3% to $65.2 million, compared to $60.8 million
  • Equipment rental revenue decreased 5.5% to $47.2 million, compared to $50.0 million
    • Average equipment on rent decreased 2.3% to $502.9 million due to COVID-19 related project delays
    • Fleet utilization declined 5.9% to 77.9%
  • Equipment sales revenue increased 66.2% to $18.0 million due to an increase in new and used equipment sales

Parts, Tools and Accessories Segment (21.6% of revenue)

  • Revenue increased 9.6% to $18.0 million, compared to $16.4 million
  • Parts rental revenue of $4.1 million was flat when compared to the same period in 2019 due to COVID-19 related project delays
  • Parts sales and service revenue increased 12.8% to $13.9 million primarily due to the acquisition of Truck Utilities

FULL YEAR REVENUE BY SEGMENT

All metrics compared to 2019 unless otherwise noted

Equipment Rental and Sales Segment (78.1% of revenue)

  • Revenue increased 9.1% to $236.6 million, compared to $216.8 million
  • Equipment rental revenue decreased 1.5% to $179.9 million, compared to $182.7 million
    • Average equipment on rent increased 0.6% to $482.0 million; the Company invested to grow the fleet in 2019 and in the first half of 2020, which resulted in increased equipment on rent year-over-year despite mid-year headwinds resulting from COVID-19 related project delays
    • Fleet utilization declined 10.1% to 74.6%
  • Equipment sales revenue increased 66.2% to $56.6 million due to an increase in new and used equipment sales and a concerted effort to market and sell aging units

Parts, Tools and Accessories Segment (21.9% of revenue)

  • Revenue increased 40.1% to $66.2 million, compared to $47.2 million
  • Parts rental revenue increased 1.8% to $15.6 million when compared to same period in 2019, mainly due to an expansion of PTA locations in 2019 to create a national footprint, which offset the negative impact of COVID-19 related projected delays
  • Parts sales and service revenue increased 58.4% to $50.6 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Truck Utilities

LIQUIDITY AND CASH FLOW

The Company had cash of $3.4 million and availability of $90.2 million under its asset-based credit facility, for total liquidity of $93.6 million as of December 31, 2020, a $24.6 million sequential quarterly improvement. Net debt outstanding, including capital leases, was $735.5 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $29.3 million compared to the end of the third quarter.

For the full year 2020, Nesco reported positive cash flow from operating activities of $42.8 million, an increase of $24.0 million compared to 2019. Net cash outflow from investing activities of $29.3 million in 2020 improved from $129.7 million when compared to 2019 as Nesco curtailed capital expenditures and increased sales of rental equipment. Free cash flow increased to $13.3 million in 2020 from negative free cash flow of $62.5 million in 2019.

Total net capital expenditures in 2020 were $29.5 million. Gross capital expenditures, which include purchases of rental fleet and property and equipment, were $68.4 million. The Company received $38.9 million from the sale of rental equipment and parts, as well as insurance proceeds from damaged equipment.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

With the upcoming transaction, the Company will not be hosting a conference call at this time. The Company will be scheduling a conference call at a later date to discuss its financial results, provide a market update, as well as to provide an update related to the acquisition of Custom Truck.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses a variety of operational and financial metrics, including financial measures that do not conform with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), to analyze its performance and financial condition. These include adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, fleet utilization, original equipment cost (OEC) on rent and net capital expenditures, among other metrics. The Company utilizes these financial measures to manage its business on a day-to-day basis and believes they are the most relevant measures of performance.  Some of these measures are commonly used in the specialty rentals industry to evaluate performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide greater insights about its revenue and cost performance, in addition to standard GAAP-based financial measures. There are no specific rules or regulations for determining non-GAAP measures, and as such, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies within the industry. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or to be superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.  The definitions of non-GAAP financial measures along with a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP are included in the supplemental financial schedules.

ABOUT NESCO

Nesco is one of the largest providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America. Nesco offers its specialized equipment to a diverse customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco's coast-to-coast rental fleet of more than 4,500 units includes aerial devices, boom trucks, cranes, digger derricks, pressure drills, stringing gear, hi-rail equipment, repair parts, tools and accessories. For more information, please visit investors.nescospecialty.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Nesco's management's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in this press release. This press release is based on certain assumptions that Nesco's management has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as Nesco's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors Nesco believes are appropriate in these circumstances. As you read and consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Many factors could affect Nesco's actual performance and results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. All forward-looking statements attributable to Nesco or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nesco's business and operations as well as the overall economy; Nesco's ability to complete its pending transaction with Custom Truck and the related private placement of notes; Nesco's ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; Nesco's estimates of the size of the markets for its solutions; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Nesco's solutions; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; Nesco's ability to identify and integrate acquisitions, including Nesco's ability to integrate its anticipated transaction with Custom Truck and realize the anticipated benefits thereof; the performance and security of Nesco's services; potential litigation involving Nesco; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Nesco's services. For a more complete description of these and other possible risks and uncertainties, please refer to Nesco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2020, and as updated by Nesco's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Josh Boone, CFO

(800) 252-0043

investors@nescospecialty.com

 

Nesco Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s except per share data)

2020



2019





2020



2019

Revenue

















Rental revenue

$

51,387





$

54,125







$

195,490





$

197,996



Sales of rental equipment

11,948





8,600







31,533





23,767



Sales of new equipment

6,056





2,232







25,099





10,308



Parts sales and services

13,864





12,289







50,617





31,964



Total revenues

83,255





77,246







302,739





264,035



Cost of revenue

















Cost of rental revenue

17,837





13,313







59,030





50,829



Depreciation of rental equipment

19,257





19,270







78,532





70,568



Cost of rental equipment sales

9,161





7,649







25,615





20,302



Cost of new equipment sales

4,951





1,902







21,792





8,520



Cost of parts sales and services

8,311





10,131







39,150





25,052



Major repair disposals

671





694







2,177





2,216



Total cost of revenue

60,188





52,959







226,296





177,487



Gross profit

23,067





24,287







76,443





86,548



Operating expenses

















Selling, general, and administrative

12,195





9,960







43,464





34,667



Licensing and titling

702





690







2,945





2,617



Amortization and non-rental depreciation

940





858







3,248





3,122



Transaction expenses

5,554





247







6,627





7,641



Asset impairment















657



Other operating expenses

702





613







2,911





1,826



Total operating expenses

20,093





12,368







59,195





50,530



Operating income

2,974





11,919







17,248





36,018



Other expense

















Loss on extinguishment of debt















4,005



Interest expense, net

15,384





16,985







63,200





63,361



Other expense, net

(846)





(855)







5,399





1,690



Total other expense

14,538





16,130







68,599





69,056



Loss before income taxes

(11,564)





(4,211)







(51,351)





(33,038)



Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,233)





(7,316)







(30,074)





(5,986)



Net Income (Loss)

$

(7,331)





$

3,105







$

(21,277)





$

(27,052)



Income (Loss) Per Share:

















    Basic and diluted

$

(0.15)





$

0.06







$

(0.43)





$

(0.82)



 

Nesco Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)



(in $000s, except share data)

December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

Assets







Current Assets







Cash

$

3,412





$

6,302



Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6,372 and $4,654, respectively

60,933





71,323



Inventory

31,367





33,001



Prepaid expenses and other

7,530





5,217



Total current assets

103,242





115,843



Property and equipment, net

6,269





6,561



Rental equipment, net

335,812





383,420



Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

305,631





308,747



Deferred income taxes

16,952







Notes receivable

498





713



Total assets

$

768,404





$

815,284



Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

$

31,829





$

41,172



Accrued expenses

31,991





27,590



Deferred rent income

975





2,270



Current maturities of long-term debt

1,280





1,280



Current portion of capital lease obligations

5,276





5,451



Total current liabilities

71,351





77,763



Long term debt, net

715,858





713,023



Capital leases

5,250





22,631



Deferred income taxes





12,288



Interest rate collar

7,012





1,709



Total long-term liabilities

728,120





749,651











Commitments and contingencies















Stockholders' Deficit







Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 49,156,753 and 49,033,903 issued and outstanding, at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

5





5



Additional paid-in capital

434,917





432,577



Accumulated deficit

(465,989)





(444,712)



Total stockholders' deficit

(31,067)





(12,130)



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit

$

768,404





$

815,284



 

Nesco Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020



2019

Operating activities







Net loss

$

(21,277)





$

(27,052)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flow from operating activities:







Depreciation

79,559





71,548



Amortization - intangibles

3,153





3,008



Amortization - financing costs

3,290





2,913



Provision for losses on accounts receivable

3,765





3,292



Share-based payments

2,357





1,014



Gain on sale of equipment - rental fleet

(7,215)





(5,542)



Gain on insurance proceeds - damaged equipment

(781)





(538)



Major repair disposals

2,177





2,216



Loss on extinguishment of debt





4,005



Asset impairment





657



Change in fair value of derivative

5,303





1,709



Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(28,810)





(6,861)



Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

7,061





(17,073)



Inventory

(9,642)





(22,683)



Prepaid expenses and other

(2,313)





(2,578)



Accounts payable

3,113





7,547



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

4,384





6,560



Unearned income

(1,295)





(3,350)



Net cash flow from operating activities

42,829





18,792











Investing activities







Cash paid for business acquisition, net of cash required





(48,425)



Purchase of equipment - rental fleet

(67,546)





(106,641)



Proceeds from sale of equipment and parts

34,923





26,794



Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment

4,010





1,658



Purchase of property and equipment

(874)





(3,065)



Other

173







Net cash flow from investing activities

(29,314)





(129,679)











Financing activities







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt





475,000



Borrowings under revolving credit facilities

86,178





313,000



Repayments under revolving credit facilities

(85,208)





(272,000)



Repayments of short-term debt

(1,146)





(527,531)



Capital lease payments

(15,950)





(5,201)



Proceeds from merger and recapitalization





147,269



Finance fees paid

(279)





(15,488)



Net cash flow from financing activities

(16,405)





115,049



Net change in cash

(2,890)





4,162



Cash at Beginning of Period

6,302





2,140



Cash at End of Period

$

3,412





$

6,302





















Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020



2019

Supplemental Cash Flow Information







Cash paid for interest

$

60,340





$

53,595



Cash paid for income taxes

646





455



Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:







Transfer of inventory to rental equipment

10,851





5,804



Rental equipment and property and equipment purchases in accounts payable

9,122





21,643



Rental equipment sales in accounts receivable

5,120





4,684



Extinguishment of capital lease obligations

1,608







Customer note receivable





972



Settlement of note payable with common stock





25,000



 

 

Nesco Holdings, Inc. 

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020



2019



2020



2019

Net loss

$

(7,331)





$

3,105





$

(21,277)





$

(27,052)



Interest expense

15,384





16,985





63,200





63,361



Income tax expense (benefit)

(4,233)





(7,316)





(30,074)





(5,986)



Depreciation expense

19,479





19,444





79,559





71,548



Amortization expense

920





836





3,153





3,008



EBITDA

24,219





33,054





94,561





104,879



Adjustments:















   Non-cash purchase accounting impact (1)

1,025





940





2,510





1,802



   Transaction and process improvement costs (2)

6,562





1,190





11,660





15,866



   Major repairs (3)

671





694





2,177





2,216



   Share-based payments (4)

688





551





2,357





1,014



Change in fair value of derivative (5)

(846)





(843)





5,303





1,709



Adjusted EBITDA

$

32,319





$

35,586





$

118,568





$

127,486



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for (1) non-cash purchase accounting impact, (2) transaction and process improvement costs, including the effect of the cessation of operations in Mexico, (3) major repairs, (4) share-based payments, (5) other non-recurring items, if any, and (6) the change in fair value of derivative instruments.  This non-GAAP measure is subject to certain limitations.

(1)

Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting, net of accumulated depreciation, on the cost of equipment sold.  The equipment acquired received a   purchase step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the equipment cost pursuant to our credit agreement.

(2)

2020: Represents transaction costs related to the pending acquisition of Custom Truck, as well as, our acquisition of Truck Utilities; 2019: Represents transaction expenses related to merger activities associated with the transaction with Capitol that was consummated on July 31, 2019. These expenses are comprised of professional consultancy, legal, tax and accounting fees. Also included are costs of startup activities (which include training, travel, and process setup costs) associated with the rollout of new PTA locations that occurred throughout the prior year into the first half of the current year. Finally, the expenses associated with the closure of its Mexican operations, which closure activities commenced in the third quarter of 2019, are also included for the periods presented. Pursuant to our credit agreement, the cost of undertakings to effect such cost savings, operating expense reductions and other synergies, as well as any expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, are amounts to be included in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

(3)

Represents the undepreciated cost of replaced vehicle chassis and components from heavy maintenance, repair and overhaul activities associated with our fleet, which is an adjustment pursuant to our credit agreement.

(4)

Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with the issuance of stock options and restricted stock units.

(5)

Represents the charge to earnings for our interest rate collar (which is an undesignated hedge).

 

Fleet Metrics (unaudited)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)



2020



2019



2020



2019

Average OEC on rent



$

502,949





$

514,552





$

482,016





$

478,967



Fleet utilization



77.9

%



83.8

%



74.6

%



84.7

%

OEC on rent yield



35.7

%



37.0

%



36.0

%



36.9

%

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL METRICS

Average OEC on rent.  OEC on rent is the original equipment cost of units rented to customers at a given point in time. Average OEC on rent is calculated as the weighted-average OEC on rent during the stated period.

Fleet utilization.  Fleet utilization is defined as the total number of days the rental equipment was rented during a specified period of time divided by the total number of days available during the same period and weighted based on OEC.

OEC on rent yield.  OEC on rent yield ("ORY") is a measure of return realized by our on rental fleet during a 12-month period. ORY is calculated as rental revenue (excluding freight recovery and ancillary fees) during the stated period divided by the Average OEC on Rent for the same period. For period less than 12 months, the ORY is adjusted to an annualized basis.

Segment Performance (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019

(in $000s)

ERS

PTA

Total



ERS

PTA

Total

Rental revenue

$

47,240



$

4,147



$

51,387





$

49,985



$

4,140



$

54,125



Sales of rental equipment

11,948





11,948





8,600





8,600



Sales of new equipment

6,056





6,056





2,232





2,232



Parts sales and services



13,864



13,864







12,289



12,289



Total revenue

65,244



18,011



83,255





60,817



16,429



77,246



Cost of revenue

31,336



9,595



40,931





21,279



12,410



33,689



Depreciation of rental equipment

18,311



946



19,257





18,030



1,240



19,270



Gross Profit

$

15,597



$

7,470



$

23,067





$

21,508



$

2,779



$

24,287



 



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2020



2019

(in $000s)

ERS

PTA

Total



ERS

PTA

Total

Rental revenue

$

179,933



$

15,557



$

195,490





$

182,720



$

15,276



$

197,996



Sales of rental equipment

31,533





31,533





23,767





23,767



Sales of new equipment

25,099





25,099





10,308





10,308



Parts sales and services



50,617



50,617







31,964



31,964



Total revenue

236,565



66,174



302,739





216,795



47,240



264,035



Cost of revenue

103,547



44,217



147,764





76,573



30,346



106,919



Depreciation of rental equipment

74,376



4,156



78,532





66,228



4,340



70,568



Gross Profit

$

58,642



$

17,801



$

76,443





$

73,994



$

12,554



$

86,548



 

Net Capital Expenditures (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020



2019

Purchase of equipment - rental fleet

$

67,546





$

106,641



Purchase of other property and equipment

874





3,065



Total Capital Expenditures

68,420





109,706



Less:







Proceeds from sale of equipment and parts

(34,923)





(26,794)



Insurance proceeds from damaged equipment

(4,010)





(1,658)



Net Capital Expenditures

$

29,487





$

81,254



 

Free Cash Flow (unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in $000s)

2020



2019

Net cash flow from operating activities

$

42,829





$

18,792



Net capital expenditures

(29,487)





(81,254)



Free cash flow

$

13,342





$

(62,462)











 

