PARIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nestwave, a global technology leader in low-power geolocation for the IoT, has announced that Ciaran Connell will join the company's board of directors in March.
Ciaran is a seasoned veteran of the communications and semiconductor industry who co-founded and ran DecaWave, the micro-location specialist and pioneer of UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology acquired by Qorvo in 2020. Ciaran Is now General Manager of the UWBU (Ultrawideband Business unit) at Qorvo and lives in Dublin and Toulouse.
The new appointment comes at a time when Nestwave is seeing increased interest in its innovative hybrid software approach to IoT geolocation. Nestwave technology combines GNSS, cellular and Wi-Fi location techniques with cloud-based processing to deliver dramatic reductions in power consumption while simplifying hardware design, minimizing bill of materials and reducing cost.
Nestwave CEO Ambroise Popper comments: "Ciaran's in-depth knowledge and experience of the wireless and location sectors, alongside his proven track record as a successful entrepreneur and fund-raiser, further enhance our board-level expertise. This appointment supports our plans to rapidly grow the business as we open up new possibilities for ultra-low-power IoT geolocation."
Ciaran Connell adds: "I look forward to helping Nestwave capitalize on the many new tracking and logistics opportunities that the company's innovative technology enables and to leveraging my experience in funding technology start-ups and optimizing returns for investors."
Ciaran has a degree in Electronic Engineering from University College Dublin, Ireland and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. Prior to founding DecaWave, he worked for Motorola / Freescale in Texas and Toulouse, France for 23 years.
About Nestwave
Nestwave enables the proliferation of IoT geolocation by providing the smallest, most power efficient, lowest component count solutions. The company's combination of IP and cloud services eliminates the need for conventional GPS/GNSS chipsets and dramatically reduces power consumption. Because of this, Nestwave technologies minimize the bill of materials, extend the battery life and speed up the time-to-market of accurate indoor and outdoor positioning and tracking applications. Nestwave IP can be incorporated into existing DSP cores and connectivity chips without re-design, while cloud-assisted implementation leverages the computation power of the cloud and keeps power consumption to a minimum.
The unprecedented power and BoM savings realized by Nestwave's innovative technology significantly improve existing positioning and tracking applications. They also open the door to the integration of geolocation in applications where power and size limitations would previously have made this impossible. And by combining lower power consumption with the use of fewer components, Nestwave solutions contribute to environmental sustainability and reduced carbon footprints.
To learn more, please visit us at http://www.nestwave.com.
Ambroise Popper
