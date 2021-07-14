MIAMI, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate continues to grow its footprint with a new deployment inside of the NAP of the Americas data center, located in Miami, Florida. Infrastructure services, including 1u to full rack colocation, as well as virtual machines and bare metal servers, are now available in this new location. Network services, including IP transit and BGP anycast, are also ready for customers to deploy.
"The NAP of the Americas facility serves as a critical network hub for internet traffic coming to and from Latin America and the Caribbean," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate. "We are pleased to offer a wide range of services, from colocation to bare metal servers to IP transit, from this densely interconnected location."
The NAP of the Americas data center is located in downtown Miami, and is home to a broad range of networks and interconnection partners. Miami is a key destination point for multiple global submarine cable systems, making it one of the top five most-connected cities in the world. Providers deployed in Miami can quickly and affordably access leading Latin American networks, reducing latency for their South and Central American end users.
Featuring multi-factor security and fully redundant power and cooling, this facility is certified compliant for HIPAA, ISO 27001, NIST 800-53/FISMA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in Miami, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from Miami, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting netactuate.com.
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at http://www.anycast.com.
