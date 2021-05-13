BURLINGTON, Mass., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetBrain, the leading provider of automation solutions for Network Operations and a pioneer in intent-based network automation, announced new top level hires from some of the world's most innovative tech companies. Scott Blahauvietz joins as Chief Revenue Officer and Shelley Hall as Senior Vice President, General Counsel. Blahauvietz and Hall bring decades of experience to the company as it seeks to automate network operations for large enterprises around the globe.
As Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Blahauvietz will be responsible for the company's global sales efforts. Previously Scott was Area Vice President of Global Sales at ServiceNow, where he ran the Global IT Transformation sales team with the responsibility of seven businesses that grew from ~$100M to ~$1.5B in five years. Prior to ServiceNow he spent 14 years at EMC where he oversaw large sales teams through significant periods of growth.
SVP, General Counsel Shelley Hall is the former General Counsel at K2 where she used her extensive experience working with software companies and as a complex commercial litigator in private practice to oversee the company and its international subsidiaries. She also formerly served as senior corporate counsel for Micro Focus.
"We are pleased to welcome Scott and Shelley to NetBrain as key members of our executive team," said Lingping Gao, founder and CEO of NetBrain. "They are proven leaders who can support our next phase of growth as global enterprises continue to rely on NetBrain to lead their network operations into the automation era."
About NetBrain Technologies
Founded in 2004, NetBrain is the market leader for NetOps automation, providing network engineers with dynamic visibility across their hybrid networks and low-code/no-code automation for key tasks across IT workflows. Today, more than 2,400 of the world's largest enterprises and managed service providers use NetBrain to automate network documentation, accelerate troubleshooting, and strengthen network security—while integrating with a rich ecosystem of partners. NetBrain is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with locations in London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Toronto, Canada; and Beijing, China. For more information, visit http://www.netbraintech.com.
