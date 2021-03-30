SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris Inc., an international provider of managed cloud communications solutions and network services, announced today that Sean Donohoe, a 20-year veteran of IT and telecom sales and channel management, has joined NetFortris as National Channel Manager.
In his new role, Donohoe is responsible for managing NetFortris' partner relationships in the Northeast and growing sales of the NetFortris product suite, including unified communications as a service (UCaaS), virtual call center, software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), managed connectivity and managed network security.
"We're excited to have a tenured channel pro like Sean join our channel sales team," said Shawn Berry, NetFortris Vice President of National Channel Sales. "His experience will be invaluable in growing our channel and supporting our selling partners' businesses in the Northeast."
Donohoe has more than two decades of experience in IT and telecom sales and channel management. Most recently, he was Senior Regional Channel Sales Manager at Vonage Business. Previously, he held sales and channel roles at Jive Communications Inc., Sungard Availability Services, Oracle and others. Earlier in his career, Donohoe was a sales agent, giving him valuable insight into partners' needs.
"Joining NetFortris is an opportunity to leverage my experience supporting selling partners across a spectrum of communications and IT services," said Donohoe. "Instead of a standalone product, NetFortris offers partners and their customers an end-to-end solution that includes a strong enterprise UCaaS platform as well as SD-WAN, security and managed Internet. With NetFortris' full portfolio, our partners can better serve their customers and grow their own revenue streams," said Donohoe.
About NetFortris
NetFortris delivers secure, reliable communications solutions customized to meet the unique needs of midmarket and enterprise customers. NetFortris cloud solutions are carried over a private nationwide MPLS network and include SD-WAN, Voice and Unified Communications, Network and Data Security, and 4G backup. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support, and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
