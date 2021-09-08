CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, ITSM and application development solutions, today announced it has closed the acquisition of PSC Group, LLC. The acquisition adds significant scale to Netrix's cloud application development and data intelligence practices, leveraging both Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.
"I'm excited to welcome our new colleagues from PSC to Netrix today," said Rob Dang, CEO of Netrix. "PSC supports an attractive base of midsize and enterprise customers and has a strong track record for properly advising them. The PSC team is full of experts that help their customers understand how to best leverage cloud and data intelligence capabilities to accelerate their digital transformation goals, enabling growth and promoting organizational visibility, resilience and flexibility."
Based in Chicagoland, PSC helps its customers harness the power of the cloud by advising on cloud strategy, modernizing business applications, providing business insights by leveraging data and promoting operational efficiency by deploying process automation solutions.
"As Netrix delivers on its organic growth strategy, we intend to continue executing on strategic acquisitions, like PSC, that accelerate our ability to provide a comprehensive portfolio of leading solutions to our customers. PSC's senior leadership team, talented employee base and portfolio of cloud and data capabilities, when integrated into the Netrix platform, further elevates us to a premier, national provider of mission-critical IT solutions," said Don Penland, VP of Corporate Development at Netrix.
All three of PSC's shareholders, John Quirk, Rick Parham and Michael Reiss, will be taking on key roles within Netrix to ensure a smooth integration of the PSC organization. Simultaneously, they will continue to drive value for key clients and support the growth of the combined platform.
"We're very pleased to be joining Netrix as PSC embarks on this next phase of its journey," said John Quirk, Partner at PSC. "Rick, Michael and I were very focused on aligning with a platform where we saw the ability to continue delivering value to our customers by providing sophisticated services to support their business needs. Netrix fits that bill and we look forward to supporting our clients with a more complete suite of solutions."
"A strong cultural fit was a key focus for us as we evaluated a potential partnership with Netrix. We now understand that Netrix's unwavering focus on supporting clients and developing its team members aligns with the culture we've sought to foster at PSC over the last decade," said Michael Reiss, Partner at PSC.
"This transaction is a testament to the time, dedication and hard work the PSC team has put into the organization over the years. We look forward to the expanded professional development and career growth opportunities afforded to our colleagues within this larger, high-growth platform," said Rick Parham, Partner at PSC.
Clingen Callow & McLean, LLC served as legal counsel to PSC. Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Netrix. Macquarie Capital served as buy side advisor to Netrix.
For more information on Netrix, please visit http://www.netrixllc.com.
ABOUT NETRIX, LLC.
Netrix is a leading provider of cloud, security, collaboration, ITSM and application development solutions. Through both proprietary and managed solutions leveraging leading third-party tools, Netrix addresses the most mission-critical IT needs of midsize and enterprise businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.netrixllc.com and follow Netrix on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
Sharon Shlimoun, Netrix, LLC, 847-840-8675, sshlimoun@netrixllc.com
Megan Gasper, Walker Sands, 608-957-2795, megan.gasper@walkersands.com
