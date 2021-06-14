CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of IT managed and professional services with a core focus on the Microsoft ecosystem, announced today its acceptance to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a group of independent software vendors and managed security services providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Netrix is one of fewer than 70 total managed security service provider (MSSP) members.
"It is an honor to be selected to join the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association," said Rob Dang, CEO of Netrix. "MISA members are top experts from across the cybersecurity industry with the shared goal of improving customer security and our team at Netrix brings valuable expertise to help make the association more effective as it expands. As part of MISA, Netrix will continue to prioritize providing the best security solutions for clients around the world and offer creative technology solutions that seamlessly integrate with Microsoft's suite of products."
With more than 200 member companies, MISA includes a select group of partners with expertise in Microsoft Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint that integrate and provide managed services for security, compliance, and identity products. Netrix security and managed services were selected and approved for the MISA program. Over the last three years, Netrix has pivoted its essential security service in security tooling based on customer demand.
"Netrix was an early adopter and design partner of security solutions and re-centered its solutions completely around Microsoft to provide a true XDR platform, using tools like Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Azure Sentinel, and specifically for the MDR solution. We look forward to bringing our wealth of experience to a broader market to help drive deployment and management of our customer's Microsoft security environments," said Rich Lilly, Director of Security at Netrix.
Netrix has been a leading systems integrator for Microsoft 365, but recognized an opportunity around talent shortages, customers keeping up with the rate of change and overall operationalizing the tools and integration at scale. Netrix underwent a significant change to focus its services on these Microsoft tools due to the key integrations, ease of management and long-term investments.
Having also been a long-time design partner for Azure Sentinel, Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft 365 Defender, Netrix formally launched its XDR-based Security offerings centered on Microsoft Defender for Endpoint as an MDR and Azure Sentinel as the Cloud-native SIEM/SOAR solution. Netrix has used the last years to expand, learn and mature our solutions, specifically around the security operations and efficiency areas, where most customers have the biggest challenges.
"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Senior Partner Marketing Manager for MISA at Microsoft. "Our members, like Netrix, LLC, share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster."
