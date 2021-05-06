PRINCETON, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Network Contagion Research Institute, a leading global provider of technology solutions and scientific insights to identify and combat extremist threats and mitigate the risks of disinformation and misinformation, has named Adam Sohn as its new Chief Executive Officer.
In the newly created position of CEO, Sohn will drive NCRI strategy, partnerships, technology, and new product development. Sohn previously served as a volunteer Chief of Strategy for the organization and was an inaugural board member in 2018.
Sohn has more than 20 years of senior management experience. Through his career, Sohn has served on the executive leadership teams of some of the nation's most influential nonprofit organizations. Sohn established new business divisions at AARP that created strategic partnerships with companies such as Google and Uber. Most recently, as Chief Growth Officer for SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management), Sohn established a new division that created national partnerships with companies such as Raymond James and Fiserv.
"Adam's commitment to the mission of the NCRI, as well as his deep experience working in both the non-profit and for-profit world, makes him the ideal leader to help us reach the next stage of development," said Joel Finkelstein, who co-founded the NCRI and who will remain the organizations Executive Director and Chief Science Officer. "Adam has a demonstrated track record of monetizing new technologies, and identifying market gaps, to help nonprofits capture new opportunities to help support their mission," added Finkelstein.
"I am honored to have an opportunity to lead such an esteemed and pioneering organization," said Sohn. "In the new landscape of information warfare, organizations and individuals around the world need to build new capabilities and skills that help them mitigate against the accelerating risks of misinformation and disinformation, and the wedges of distrust that can be created almost overnight between organizations, companies, governments, community leaders and those they serve."
Sohn continued, "the Network Contagion Research Institute has developed the most widely used, global data platform already used by universities, and NCRI's newly developed platform – Contextus – is perfectly positioned to help close this literacy gap across many new verticals both in the U.S. and around the world."
"The NCRI has emerged as a force in the identification, forecasting and mitigation of digitally contagious threats that are increasingly turning into disruptive, destructive and even violent real-world actions," said John J. Farmer Jr., former Attorney General for New Jersey, senior counsel for the 9-11 commission, and director of the Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience which has worked closely with the NCRI for over a year. "It only takes a few malicious actors nowadays to spark a major disruption to democracies, economies and even local communities, and the NCRI is a world leader in trying to help us keep pace with these new, threatening forces," added Farmer, a member of the NCRI Board of Advisors.
Sohn began his career leading investor and corporate relations programs for major companies during the dot com boom before moving into finance as a licensed, Wall Street trader with the NASD. During the 2005 hurricane season, at the request of former Governor Jeb Bush, Adam did his civic duty serving the State of Florida, establishing a new function that led to partnerships with companies such as Mastercard, the NBA, and the NFL, to help Floridians stay safe during hurricane season. A growth strategist, senior executive and board member for multiple organizations, Sohn's interest in AI, FinTech, Martech, non-profits and capital-raising companies exemplifies his hunger to learn and make a difference in the world. Sohn holds a B.A. from Columbia University.
