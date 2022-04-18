NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

.Heavy rain will move into the region later this afternoon and evening as low pressure moves northward from the south. Rainfall totals from 1 to 1.5 inches are likely, with localized totals to 2 inches possible. There could be periods of heavy rain that may overwhelm streams and rivers where flash flood guidance is lower from previous rains a week ago. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in New Jersey...Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset, and Warren. In Pennsylvania...Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery. * WHEN...From 6 PM EDT this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall rates of 1/4 to 1/2 inch for several hours and rainfall totals of 1.5 to 2 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&