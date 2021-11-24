SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Craig Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 33rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. The conference takes place virtually November 29thDecember 2nd.  Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the Piper Sandler conference site.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neurana-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-piper-sandler-healthcare-conference-301421753.html

SOURCE Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.