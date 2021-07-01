RENO, Nev., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ledger8760, a SaaS startup that tracks and reports comprehensive Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions data using its proprietary energy and carbon mapping technology, has signed groundbreaking new contracts with the City of Reno, Washoe County and the State of Nevada. The partnership will allow these jurisdictions to become the first in the world to share their hourly, daily and monthly emissions data while tracking it against both internal and Paris Agreement on Climate Change emissions reduction targets.
"Nevada is a global leader in renewable energy and we will now be the leader on how governments around the world track and reduce their carbon emissions to meet the goals set in the Paris Climate Accord," said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. "This innovative technology can help us to accurately measure and track our carbon emissions to work to reduce them. As we continue to battle drought, diminishing water supplies and wildfires across the West, we are reminded daily of how critical our fight is to slow climate change. I hope other government agencies as well as major companies employ the technology required to track emissions. Collectively, we can measure and work to reduce our carbon output and help to save the planet."
Ledger8760 is pioneering sustainability transparency practices for businesses and government agencies. The company, which displays the "8760" marker as a nod to the number of hours in a calendar year, separates itself from other reporting tools as it measures real-time emissions as the data is generated with unprecedented accuracy— calculating at every single hour from generation through consumption. This SaaS startup measures energy, emissions and utility information from thousands of public and proprietary data points and helps companies and government agencies reduce their costs.
Ledger8760 will track energy and emissions from the Nevada State Capitol, Nevada State Legislature, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, and The Nevada Department of Transportation as well as the Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions for the City of Reno, and Washoe County.
"As the first county in the country to initiate real-time tracking of our carbon footprint with reference to the standards established by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Washoe County is proud to join our local partners and serve as pioneers to track our Greenhouse Gas emissions," said Washoe County Commission Chair, Bob Lucey. "By being transparent with our energy usage and subsequent impact, we will craft policies to limit climate change and improve our community."
Ledger8760 believes that you can't change what you can't measure, and thus has developed a SaaS that reduces costs across the organization and measures carbon footprint.
"Up until this point, organizations have had limited access to a data set of their emissions and energy usage, and they haven't been able to see the full picture," said Adam Kramer, CEO of Ledger8760. "Through the data sets tracked with Ledger8760, leaders and stakeholders can now have a single dashboard with a full visualization of their energy and emissions output, along with the related costs, across their organization that will be both accurate and actionable."
The City of Reno joins Washoe County and the State of Nevada as the first city in the country to undertake real-time and on-demand carbon tracking designed to meet or exceed the standards set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
"This partnership will allow for real-time tracking of GHG emission data and progress toward the goals set forth in the Paris Climate Accords. Consistent with the standards established by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the City of Reno will be able to more closely monitor its emissions profile," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. "The first phase of the project will provide the City of Reno with an accurate baseline of our emissions in a form that complies using IPCC metrics - establishing the City of Reno as a leader in meeting the transparency aspirations of the Accords. The ongoing, real-time data analysis will capture successes to demonstrate the City of Reno's progress over time toward its mitigation climate goals, while also identifying data-driven practices and opportunities to accelerate its mitigation effort. This effort is crucial for the City to reach its goals set forth in our adopted Sustainability & Climate Action Plan."
Using Ledger8760 data, Nevada jurisdictions plan to identify key areas of energy efficiency, track emissions reduction efforts and inform new environmental initiatives.
About Ledge8760: Ledger8760 is an innovative start-up that tracks real-time energy, emissions and utility information using patented technology that provides businesses and government agencies unprecedented access to their environmental information for investor and regulatory grade-reporting.
