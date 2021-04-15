SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Energy, Utility & Environment Conference (EUEC) today announced free online access to the video keynote addresses from leaders at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), ComED and Edison Electric Institute (EEI). Free video playback of the Keynote Speakers presentations at the 24th annual EUEC virtual conference, held March 8–9, 2021, is available at the EUEC website. Videos from all speakers in the March program are also available for purchase.
Available speaker videos:
Angelos Kokkinos, Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for Clean Coal and Carbon Management in the U.S. DOE's Office of Fossil Energy, provided insights on the new administration's programs aimed at building a 100 percent clean energy economy by 2050 and going to carbon-free electricity by 2035.
Terry Donnelly, President and COO of ComEd, focused on what utilities should be doing now to be prepared for tomorrow and what ComEd has done through innovation and smart investments.
Reid Harvey, Director of the U.S. EPA's Clean Air Markets Division, discussed the impacts of the Cross-State Air Pollution Rule (CSAPR) and Clean Power Plan (CPP) program.
John Kinsman, Senior Director, Environment at EEI, shared insights on transitioning the electric power sector, including clean air issues at the federal and state levels, evolving power generation sources and technology advances.
"To provide current updates on the new administration's changes that impact utilities and the energy industry, EUEC is hosting three timely follow-up conferences this year with valuable information on the status of rules and the changing environment," said Dr. Prabhu Dayal, Chairman, EUEC. "It also provides a professional networking opportunity with speakers and exhibitors, all remotely accessible year-round."
EUEC will host its Quarterly Virtual Conference 2021 Speaker Series on June 15–17, August 17–19 and October 26–28.
MISSION STATEMENT: The 24th Annual Energy, Utility & Environment Conference (EUEC) facilitates information exchange and fosters cooperation between industry, government, and regulators for the protection of our environment and energy security.
For more information, visit http://www.EUEC.com
