MINNEAPOLIS, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) and Recognition Professionals International (RPI) announced the organizations have signed an affiliation agreement.
The affiliation gives both organizations a larger network and scope of education and combines their reach and resources to build a stronger voice for the incentive, reward and recognition industry. It also offers operational efficiencies and provides a means for the organizations to better explore the opportunity for RPI to join the IMA family as a strategic industry group (SIG).
"This new relationship with RPI is exciting news for the IMA. The educational resources and new perspectives each organization brings clearly enhance member value for both organizations and help us deliver on our closely aligned missions," said IMA President Len Sadek, CPIM.
"The affiliation between RPI and IMA is making two great associations even greater as our relationship will allow us to further our purpose to drive employee engagement, enhance organizational performance and increase employee recognition. Our alignment will benefit marketers, employee practitioners and solution providers alike," said RPI President, Tonda Ferguson, CRP.
The IMA's mission focuses on advocating for and promoting the use of incentives and recognition to improve business performance. RPI's mission is to enhance organizational performance through employee recognition by providing access to best practice standards, education, research, and the exchange of ideas. Both are important components in amplifying the message that incentive and recognition programs help create positive business cultures and improve business performance.
Together IMA and RPI members provide a valuable resource network for businesses that want to develop successful employee recognition, sales incentive and customer loyalty programs based on research and industry best practices standards.
To streamline operations for the affiliation, RPI will move its headquarters to the IMA office.
About the Incentive Marketing Association (http://www.incentivemarketing.org)
The Incentive Marketing Association (IMA) connects members from leading companies across the marketplace to create a unified voice and growth for the incentive industry. IMA is the umbrella organization for the Incentive & Engagement Solution Providers (IESP), Incentive Gift Card Council (IGCC), Incentive Manufacturers & Representatives Alliance (IMRA), Incentive Travel Council (ITC), and IMA Europe, IMA Brasil and IMA Middle East Africa. IMA members have the expertise, leading brands and services to help companies improve their business with reward, recognition, loyalty and engagement programs.
About Recognition Professionals International (http://www.recognition.org)
Recognition Professionals International (RPI) is the only professional association at the forefront of workforce recognition through its sole focus on recognition innovations and education as a systematic method for improvements in the workplace. RPI members are recognition experts who practice the art of recognition at their companies and recognition solution providers who provide recognition services, tools and platforms to companies as a service (including consultation, program design and technology).
