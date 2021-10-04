SPRING HOUSE, Pa., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced a new analysis of STELARA® (ustekinumab) pooled safety data from 13 clinical studies across approved indications, showing rates of key safety events among adults 60 years and older treated with STELARA for up to five yearsa were similar to rates observed with placebo during the control phase of these trials.1,b Approved indications included adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD), moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) and active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) (Oral Presentation OP198).1 These data represent an important patient population as patients 60 years old and older are at a higher risk of disease and therapy-associated morbidity, which can result in disease management challenges.1
"Little has been intentionally explored about the safety profile of biologics in patients aged 60 and older with inflammatory bowel disease, as this population is often limited in number in clinical trials," said Professor Subrata Ghosh, Chair and Head of Department of Medicine, University College Cork, Ireland and lead study investigator of the pooled safety analysis.c "This analysis arms physicians with data to consider when treating older patients with STELARA given the safety profile observed across all approved indications."
Pooled Safety (Oral Presentation OP198) data show:1
Data from 13 Phase 2 and 3 studies, including six studies in CD/UC and seven studies in PsO/PsA for STELARA, were pooled. Of patients 60 years old or older with moderate to severe CD or UC, 214 received STELARA, the equivalent of 311 patient years (PYs) of follow up, and 120 received placebo, the equivalent of 97 PYs. Across additional approved indications, 811 received STELARA (1,590 PYs) and 272 received placebo (143 PYs). Number of events across pooled indications per 100 PYs were as follows:
- Overall rates for adverse events (AEs) per 100 PYs were no greater for STELARA (269.12) than placebo (455.9).
- Overall rates for infections per 100 PYs were similar between STELARA (75.49) and placebo (86.44).
- Rates of serious AEs (STELARA: 19.88; placebo: 27.19) and serious infections (STELARA: 3.33; placebo: 3.49) were similar between STELARA and placebo treatment groups.
- No increased risk of malignancy with STELARA was observed based on a comparison of observed versus expected malignancies.
- Overall, the safety profile of STELARA-treated patients 60 years old and older from the long-term pooled safety dataset across approved indications did not demonstrate higher rates on STELARA versus placebo.
"Continuing to follow occurrences of safety events in older adults who are treated with our therapies is valuable information that can help physicians evaluate treatment options for their patients," said Jan Wehkamp, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President, Gastroenterology Disease Area Leader, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "These data build on the body of evidence for the safety profile of STELARA and underscore our commitment to developing meaningful therapies for people of all ages who are living with an untreated or undertreated immune-mediated disease."
These data are among 13 total abstracts, including three other oral presentations (OP122, OP153, OP199), two posters of week 12 data for TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active CD from the GALAXI study (P0402, P0403), and two late breakers Janssen is presenting at UEGW. TREMFYA is not currently approved for the treatment of CD in the United States.2 Late-breaking presentations are:
- The Pharmacokinetics and Immunogenicity of Ustekinumab and Adalimumab in Patients with Moderate to Severe Crohn's Disease: Results from the SEAVUE Study (LB15)
- Clinical and Endoscopic Outcomes with Ustekinumab in Patients with Crohn's Disease: Results from the Long-Term Extension Period of the STARDUST Trial (LB14)
Mean patient follow-up was 102 weeks.
This analysis compares a shorter follow-up duration on placebo (often due to per-protocol crossover of placebo patients) to the much longer periods of time (including follow-up) that patients receive STELARA during the same studies, including long-term extensions of up to five years.
Dr. Subrata Ghosh is a paid consultant for Janssen. He has not been compensated for any media work.
About Crohn's Disease (CD)
CD is one of the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease, which affects an estimated three million Americans.3 CD is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract with no known cause, but the disease is associated with abnormalities of the immune system that could be triggered by a genetic predisposition, diet or other environmental factors.4 Symptoms of CD can vary, but often include abdominal pain and tenderness, frequent diarrhea, rectal bleeding, weight loss and fever.5 There is currently no cure for CD.6
About Ulcerative Colitis (UC)
More than five million people worldwide are living with CD and UC—commonly known as inflammatory bowel disease. UC affects nearly 907,000 people in the U.S., with approximately 38,000 new cases diagnosed each year.7 UC is a chronic disease of the large intestine, also known as the colon, in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed and develops tiny open sores, or ulcers, that produce pus and mucus. It is the result of an abnormal response by the body's immune system.8 Symptoms vary, but may include loose and more urgent bowel movements, persistent diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloody stool, loss of appetite, weight loss and fatigue.9
About STELARA® (ustekinumab)10
STELARA® (ustekinumab) is a fully human monoclonal antibody and is the first biologic treatment to selectively inhibit the interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23 pathways. STELARA is approved in the United States for the treatment of: 1) adults and children six years and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy; 2) adult patients (18 years or older) with active psoriatic arthritis, used alone or in combination with methotrexate (MTX); 3) adult patients (18 years and older) with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease; 4) adult patients (18 years and older) with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson maintain exclusive worldwide marketing rights to STELARA®.
About TREMFYA® (guselkumab)2
Developed by Janssen, TREMFYA is the first approved fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23 and inhibits its interaction with the IL-23 receptor. IL-23 is an important driver of the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases such as PsO and PsA.11
TREMFYA is approved in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and a number of other countries worldwide for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque PsO who are candidates for injections or pills (systemic therapy) or phototherapy (treatment using ultraviolet light), and for the treatment of adult patients with active PsA. It is also approved in the EU for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque PsO in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy and for the treatment of active PsA in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy.
The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson maintain exclusive worldwide marketing rights to TREMFYA®.
About the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson
At Janssen, we're creating a future where disease is a thing of the past. We're the Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make that future a reality for patients everywhere by fighting sickness with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing hopelessness with heart. We focus on areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: Cardiovascular & Metabolism, Immunology, Infectious Diseases & Vaccines, Neuroscience, Oncology, and Pulmonary Hypertension.
Learn more at www.janssen.com. Follow us at www.twitter.com/JanssenGlobal.
Janssen Research & Development, LLC is a part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding ongoing and planned development efforts involving STELARA® (ustekinumab) in inflammatory bowel disease. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Research & Development, LLC, any of the other Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
