CHARLOTTE, N.C. and VICENZA, Italy, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axtra3D, a new company formed by 3D Printing industry experts, has developed a revolutionary technology that will prove to be one of the most disruptive technologies since the inception of 3D Printing. The company will unveil this new technology at Formnext, the world's largest 3D printing trade show, held November 16-19, 2021 in Frankfurt, Germany. Axtra3D will be stationed at booth # 12.0-C41.
The new technology, Hybrid Photosynthesis (HPS), delivers unprecedented combined benefits of SLA, DLP and LCD in one 3D Printer — fine resolution, large print area, excellent surface quality, and high speed, along with continuous printing and isotropic part performance.
Gianni Zitelli, founder and CEO of Axtra3D, described the revolutionary advance, stating, "Our patented Hybrid PhotoSynthesis technology is not an evolution. It is a breakthrough that I truly believe will replace all of the current Photopolymer 3D Printing Light Engines."
Axtra3D's HPS technology eliminates the need for tradeoffs between SLA & DLP/LCD technologies by:
- Surpassing the resolution of DLP/LCD while offering the print area of industrial grade SLA
- Printing at the speed of DLP/LCD while matching/outperforming the surface quality of SLA
- Enabling continuous printing and isotropic part performance
Since the inception of Photopolymer 3D Printing, customers have had to choose between SLA and DLP/LCD 3D Printing technologies, a choice that required having to make tradeoffs between print speed and resolution (DLP/LCD) or print area and surface quality (SLA). Axtra3D's new Lumia 3D Printer, powered by HPS technology, is poised to transform every industry that relies on 3D Printing; including healthcare, both medical and dental, and manufacturing of all kinds– including industrial, consumer, design, automotive, aerospace, and functional prototyping.
Axtra3D is a technology company specializing in developing advanced Additive Manufacturing solutions, involving Optoelectronics. Axtra3D is dedicated to transforming the 3D Printing industry with first-of-its-kind technology that provides solutions to the productivity and manufacturing challenges in various industry verticals; including healthcare, both medical and dental, and manufacturing of all kinds, including industrial, consumer, design, automotive, aerospace, and functional prototyping. Axtra3D's premiere product, the Lumia 3D Printer, featuring HPS technology, combines the speed and resolution of DLP 3D Printing with the surface quality and print area of SLA—delivering an entirely new 3D Printing experience with reliable, scalable, high speed, fine-resolution 3D Printing—all in one machine. Axtra3D was founded by seasoned 3D Printing industry leaders, Gianni Zitelli and Praveen Tummala, and is headquartered in the U.S. with R&D and manufacturing in Vicenza, Italy. To learn more, visit http://www.Axtra3D.com.
