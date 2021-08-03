ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities announced a new corporate leadership council to elevate social impact issues. The group, including top executives and practitioners from more than 25 global organizations, will work closely with CHC to advance corporate social responsibility (CSR), environmental, social and governance (ESG), and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues, as well as support emerging leaders.
"Working collaboratively, we have an opportunity to accelerate social impact issues while providing a network for practitioners and supporting the next generation of leaders," said Michael Bzdak, council chair and global director of employee engagement and global community impact at Johnson & Johnson. "Developing future leaders is something I'm personally committed to, and I look forward to chairing this group and sharing our learnings broadly."
Council members will drive change by sharing their insights through speaking opportunities and events, writing and providing resources for the CSR Center which is open to all, advising on trends, collaborative projects, and more. The group is comprised of diverse industry leaders, including 69% women and 46% people of color.
"We have an essential role to play addressing social impact, health equity and other issues in this country and around the world," said Dezarie Mayers, Director of Global Health & Social Impact at Pfizer Inc. "I'm proud to serve as vice chair for this esteemed group and look forward to what we'll accomplish together."
The corporate leadership council includes:
- Michael Bzdak (Chair), Johnson & Johnson
- Dezarie Mayers (Vice Chair), Pfizer
- Mateus Baptista, Panasonic USA
- Elyse Cohen, Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
- Kara DeVita, Fossil Group
- John Friedman, WGL Holdings, Inc.
- Vanessa Garcia, WWE
- Gwyneth Gaul, Comcast
- Erin Gollhofer Selfridge, Kimberly-Clark
- Clare Graff, NFL
- Patricia Harris, Best Buy
- Jennifer Jones, Ameriprise Financial
- Daniel Kamins, MetLife
- Katie Kross, Duke University's Fuqua School of Business
- Lindsay Mason, Rite Aid
- Jillian Mershon, Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation
- Kevin Moss, MLB
- Elizabeth Willett Murchison, Walmart
- Shane O'Connor, FedEx
- Leith Robotham, Walt Disney
- Octavia Sun, Bank of the West
- Jerome Tennille, Marriott International
- Stacey Ullrich, Under Armour
- Rebecca Wang, ServiceNow
- Danielle White, MGM Resorts International
- Anita Whitehead, KPMG
ABOUT CHC: CREATING HEALTHIER COMMUNITIES
CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, formerly Community Health Charities, is a nationwide nonprofit and catalyst for good health, bringing communities, nonprofits, and businesses together around a shared commitment to better health and wellbeing. Together with partners, CHC works to address the barriers to good health and equity and create resilient communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. The organization represents thousands of high-impact nonprofits, connecting them with resources from corporate, foundation and government partners to power transformative change. For more information, visit chcimpact.org or @chcimpact.
Media Contact
Amanda Ponzar, CHC: Creating Healthier Communities, 5713029171, aponzar@chcimpact.org
SOURCE CHC: Creating Healthier Communities