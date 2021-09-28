HAYWARD, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Predicine, Inc. announces results from a liquid biopsy study demonstrating the clinical application of utilizing the PredicineCARE™ liquid biopsy NGS assay to detect somatic mutations and copy number variations (CNVs) in women with metastatic breast cancer at the time of diagnosis and the time of disease progression.
The study presented at ESMO 2021 compared the landscape of somatic mutations and CNVs identified in women with hormone receptor positive (HR+), HER2 positive, and triple negative (TNBC) metastatic breast cancers. The study is entitled "Mutational patters across breast cancer subtypes during metastatic disease progression." The PredicineCARE assay was utilized at the time of baseline diagnosis in 141 patients with metastatic breast cancer and a subset of 31 patients had additional testing at the time of disease progression.
The study found that the most frequently mutated genes across the cohort were TP53 (44%), PIK3CA (28%), and ERBB2 (25%). The study also revealed distinctive mutational landscapes across the cancer subtypes. For patients with HR+ metastatic breast cancer, a higher frequency of mutations was observed at the time of disease progression compared to their baseline samples. The frequency of gene mutations at the time of disease progression was significantly higher in patients with HR+ cancer compared to patients with HER2+ or TNBC. Additionally, patients with HR+ cancer had a higher proportion of CNVs at the time of progression than patients with HER2+ or TNBC. The study concludes that, "NGS profiling and characterization of subtype-specific patterns of mutations during progression may reveal unique mechanisms underlying the generation of treatment-related resistance."
"This study demonstrates the value of utilizing PredicineCARE at the time of diagnosis and progression in women with metastatic breast cancer as the results can lead to tailored treatments to help extend survival," said James Azzaro, Chief Commercial Officer at Predicine. "We are pleased to provide a range of next-gen liquid biopsy solutions that may have profound clinical implications including predicting patient survival, selecting therapies for treatment, monitoring for treatment response, and understanding subsequent resistance. Predicine was founded to address unmet clinical needs. Our goal is to detect cancer early, treat early stages of cancer, and improve care for all patients with cancer."
