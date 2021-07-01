ROYAL OAK, Mich., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In preparation for its 100th anniversary in 2026, the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica has named Joan M. Greback Clarke as its next Development Director.
"I am pleased to join this amazing faith-filled community. The Basilica has such an inspirational history and it is an architectural gem where the faithful continue to find solace during such tumultuous times." said Ms. Clarke. "The Basilica is a beacon which draws passionate local and national pilgrims. I look forward to launching our new development efforts with the greater community in order to preserve and grow the Basilica, ensuring another 100 years of service."
Ms. Clarke has served in roles such as Strategic Operations/Chief Campaign Strategist for numerous non-profit clients running multi-million dollar campaigns. She has raised over $4 Billion over the past 3-plus decades for over 200 organizations. Among her many accomplishments Ms. Clarke orchestrated the largest pediatric healthcare campaign in the U.S. at the time, raising $251 million in just over 2 years for Children's National Medical Center; at United Way of America, she put in place the Alexis de Tocqueville Society which continues to raise over $1 Billion annually since the late 1990s from major donor/investors.
"I am confident that Joan will strengthen our continued efforts to preserve the Basilica and lead us into a bright future which includes a comprehensive building and campus renewal campaign including a new parish center for our community." said Fr. Joe Horn, Pastor of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica.
About National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
The National Shrine of the Little Flower, named a minor Basilica in 2015 by Pope Francis, was founded in 1926 and serves a parish of approximately 4,200 families in and throughout the Metro-Detroit area.
Media Contact: Christine Renner, Marketing and Communications Director, crenner@shrinechurch.com
Christine Renner, National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, +1 248-541-4122 Ext: 1444, renner@shrineschools.com
