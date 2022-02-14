DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Massachusetts based New Fed Mortgage Corp., a multi-state residential mortgage lender is pleased to announce their approval by the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions to lend in the state and is now able to serve the state with a wide array of mortgage programs.
A family-owned business, New Fed Mortgage takes pride on its commitment for truly taking the time to get to know each of their clients on an individual basis. New Fed Mortgage President, Brian D'Amico, commented "We have a proven track record of offering competitive rates along with reliable customer service that is custom tailored specific to our client's needs." We believe we have unique opportunities in Wisconsin that will further our growth projections"
New Fed Mortgage, an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller servicer is looking to create mortgage lending opportunities and partnerships in Wisconsin to further serve the Midwest region of the country.
About NewFed Mortgage Corporation
New Fed Mortgage has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001. Licensed currently in 17 states, the company offers Conventional, Jumbo, FHA, VA, USDA and various state housing programs along with access to various portfolio products. Products range from 1st time home buyer programs with little or "0" down, the "pick your own term" traditional fixed rate products, ARM programs, home renovation loans, and access to custom fit portfolio programs that can be tailored to meet a borrower's specific needs.
Complimentary pre-qualifications are available to both first time buyers and repeat homebuyers looking to purchase which gives them confidence in what they can afford. A strong advantage of being a Regional lender unlike most of the big banks, New Fed's focus is solely just on mortgage lending. The company takes an all-in team approach right from the beginning of the process providing personalized service, open communication all the way through loan processing to loan closing.
For more information, contact New Fed Mortgage Corp. at (877) 639-3331 or email to info@newfed.com.
NewFed™ Mortgage Corp. was founded in 2001 as a residential mortgage lender. NMLS#1881 MA License No. MC1881, CT License ML-1881, NH License No. 9474-MB, RI License No. 20041817LL, NJ Residential Mortgage Lender License, FL License No. MLD652, Maine Lender License#SLM8185, Maryland Mortgage Lender License No. 23542, PA Mortgage Lender License No. 69370, Illinois License No. MB6761394, Michigan License No. FR0023182, Mississippi License No. 1881, North Carolina Mortgage Lender License No.L-200139, South Carolina Mortgage Lender 1881, Tennessee License No. 1881, Virginia License No. MC-6914. Wisconsin Mortgage Banker License No. 1881BA. NewFed™ Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender. Member of the MA Mortgage Bankers Association and Better Business Bureau of Eastern MA.
