DANVERS, Mass., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Fed Mortgage Corp. congratulates Michael Bornstein for ranking as a Scotsman Guide 2020 Top Originator. Michael Bornstein was ranked #105 with 803 closed loans with an impressive $303,914,561 in total volume funding's.
Scotsman Guide, the leading resource for mortgage originators, released its annual Top Originators rankings in April for the previous year. The list, which ranks the nation's top mortgage producers, appears in Scotsman Guide's April 2021 residential edition, and the rankings are available online at Scotsmanguide.com/rankings/top-originators.
Michael was ranked among entries from more than 7,500 mortgage professionals across the country, and he has made this coveted list repeatedly over the past 8 years. To be eligible for initial consideration in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators ranking, originators must have had at least $40 million in loan volume or closed 100 or more loans in calendar year 2020. After receiving submissions, Scotsman Guide performs an extensive verification and auditing process which requires written verification of top entrants' volume from a certified public accountant, the chief financial officer at the originator's company or a similar source.
Michael started his mortgage banking career in 2005, and over the past 16 years he has taken an all-in, 24/7 approach to the mortgage business. His tremendous success is due to an unwavering commitment to excellence for his customers and his do whatever it takes team approach with the operations staff. Mike is most importantly a dedicated family man, residing in Massachusetts with his wife and two young sons.
New Fed Mortgage, based in Massachusetts has specialized in residential retail lending since 2001. Licensed in 13 states, the company is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seller Servicer Lender that offers a multitude of mortgage programs and products. New Fed Mortgage President, Brian D'Amico commented "We are so proud to have such a dedicated and loyal team member with Michael Bornstein as part of our team who truly has a distinctive work ethic. He is a true professional that is respected by his peers and I am very grateful to work with him."
Scotsman Guide Media Inc. publishes a residential edition and a commercial edition of Scotsman Guide, in addition to Scotsman Guide News, Loan Post, Scotsman Guide Community and other platforms at ScotsmanGuide.com. Each month, the magazines reach tens of thousands of subscribers nationwide. Scotsman Guide is the leading resource for mortgage originators and connects mortgage originators with wholesale and commercial lenders.
For more information, visit http://www.newfed.com or contact New Fed Mortgage at 781-241-1200.
