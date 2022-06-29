Marisa Thomas Will Oversee Multimillion-Dollar Renovation and Flag Change to Hilton
CORNING, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Radisson Corning has appointed a new, dynamic leader who will usher in the next big chapter of the historic hotel as it embarks on a multimillion-dollar, property-wide renovation before converting to a Hilton flag. In her role as General Manager, Marisa Thomas, a veteran of the hospitality industry who previously served as General Manager of Canopy by Hilton in Ithaca, is responsible for overseeing operations and elevating the guest experience. She expects to restore the appeal of the hotel, a 50-plus year-old pillar of the community, by the time the conversion is complete.
"We are going to be a Phoenix rising from the ashes," declares Marisa of Radisson Corning's highly anticipated renovation beginning late summer 2022 and subsequent transition to Hilton DoubleTree by spring 2023. "Although the property may have faded somewhat over the years, it's set to rise up and be 'the' hotel in Corning again!"
Managed by Core Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Corning has been the only full-service hotel in the Finger Lakes region for decades and a preeminent destination for conferences, banquets, and events with over 8,000 square feet of flexible function space. The 177-room property is positioned prominently in the heart of the historic Gaffer District where famed Market Street begins just steps away from the world-renowned Corning Museum of Glass. On-site food and beverage outlets helmed by Executive Chef Sean Glacken include Grill 1-2-5, Steuben Bar, and the outdoor venue Market Street Social – all of which Marisa intends to enhance as she settles into her new position.
"I want to us to be known for a locally sourced, farm-to-table food and beverage program and excellent customer service," says Marisa. "As the hotel evolves over the next several months, look for an exciting new culinary direction to follow in suit."
Besides having the opportunity to turn the property into a Hilton, a brand she is very familiar with and passionate about, Marisa was drawn to Radisson Corning because of her personal history. Living nearby for the last dozen years, Marisa and her husband have often spent weekend getaways at the hotel, enjoying its central location and personable service. Now things have come full circle, with Marisa setting the tone for team members. She is enthusiastic about her "eclectic" mix of staff, some just starting out and some who have been there for more than 40 years. According to the General Manager, no matter the length of their tenure, everyone is excited to see the hotel become something new and fresh.
"We feel very confident that under Marisa's determined leadership, this hotel is prepared to take a big step forward and begin an exciting new chapter in its half-century old tale," adds Michael Payne with Core Hotels & Resorts.
