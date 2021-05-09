BOSTON, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Generation Research Inc. today announced the appointment of Jack Tracy as Chief Product Officer for the company's flagship BankruptcyData service.
Tracy comes to BankruptcyData from distressed debt newswire Debtwire, an Acuris Company, where he served as Global Head of Legal Analytics. At Debtwire, Tracy launched and managed the company's legal analysis and restructuring data product offerings in addition to overseeing the company's North American bankruptcy court coverage. Prior to Debtwire, Tracy was an associate in the Financial Restructuring groups of Akin Gump and Wilkie Farr & Gallagher. He holds a JD from Seton Hall University School of Law, and an BA from Penn State University.
Said James Hammond, CEO of New Generation Research, "Jack is an expert in the field of restructuring and a proven product builder. His experience both as a practicing attorney and as product expert in the information industry makes him a superb fit for BankruptcyData. He comes to us as our business is accelerating, and we look forward to the impact he will be making as we create the must-have information, data and intelligence platform for restructuring professionals."
Tracy will be based in New York. As Chief Product Officer, he will head all product development and data operations.
About New Generation Research, Inc.
New Generation Research is the publisher and producer of BankruptcyData, (http://www.bankruptcydata.com), the most extensive database of business bankruptcy information covering the US market. Founded in 1978 and based in Boston, the firm produces the database of record for the bankruptcy and restructuring industry. Combining data, original reporting and expert analyses, with cutting edge technology, the firm specializes in attenuating the noise and amplifying the signal in the bankruptcy information environment, allowing lawyers, financiers and other restructuring professionals to save time, be more productive and make more money.
