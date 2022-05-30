Optima Office, Inc., a fractional consulting firm specializing in accounting, human resources, operations, and strategic advisory, announced on Monday, the 23rd of May, the addition of their new Business Development and Client Relations Manager, Robbie Wentzell.
SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Las Vegas native by origin, Wentzell attended the University of Nevada, Reno and attained a BS in Business Administration, double majoring in Finance and Economics. Wentzell then relocated to San Diego in 2019, and worked as a Project Manager for a corporate events company where he served as a utility across multiple departments. In this role Wentzell handled projects for fortune 500 companies such as Cisco, Zoom, Honeywell, ESPN, Netflix, & Johnson & Johnson, helping to grow the business from $4 million to $8 million in his 3 years with the company.
Wentzell's new role prioritizes client retention through healthy relationship-building based on trust and transparency. He will also provide additional support to other departments throughout Optima, including but not limited to:
- Operations: CRM Management & maintenance, improving internal processes, procedures, systems, & software platforms, and performing Ad Hoc analysis
- Marketing: Facilitating Lunch & Learn networking events & various writing tasks
- Office Support: Hosting staff events & webinars, supporting the Mentor/Mentee program, and managing all active internships.
About Optima Office, Inc.:
Optima Office, Inc. is a fractionalized consulting firm based in San Diego, CA. Founded in 2018, Optima's fractional approach allows them to custom tailor and deliver an entire team with the right skills and experience to fit their client's specific needs. and for the same investment that you might spend on a single dedicated staff member. With over 80% in client retention, their motto "Happy Staff, Happy Clients" is not just word play, it is what the company is built on. Optima was voted as San Diego's "Best Places to Work" 3 years in a row from 2019-2021. Optima now services over 300 clients over dozens of industries and employs over 85 consultants. In 2021 Optima amassed $6 million in revenue and is projected to do close to $10 million in 2022, making them one of San Diego's fastest growing companies.
