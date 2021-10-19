COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Illumina is a rotatable propagation grow light with a 150-degree beam to deliver light exactly where it's needed. At 24 Watts, the Illumina has an efficacy of 2.1μmol/s. Exceptionally lightweight, the Illumina offers several different mounting options from the included clip rings to surface mounts and suspended installation.
"With the Illumina, SpecGrade can now offer cultivators a complete lighting solution for every stage of the grow cycle, from propagation to vegging to flower," said Rick Nathans, SpecGrade LED's CEO.
The Illumina comes standard with SpecGrade LED's P2 propagation spectrum, a full spectrum high in the blues between 420-460nm. Compatible with 0-10 Volt dimmers of up to 277V, the Illumina provides a flexible propagation lighting solution for cultivators. The Illumina has an industry-standard 5-year LED and driver warranty.
The Illumina is now available for commercial orders. Contact us at info@specgradeled.com for more information.
About SpecGrade LED
SpecGrade LED is a US manufacturer of commercial LED horticulture lighting located in Columbus, OH. Our photo-biological performance & innovative engineering excellence makes our grow lights the cultivator's new first choice. Utilizing the most current LED technology and drivers, coupled with premium thermal management and modular construction, we have raised the bar. Every SpecGrade grow light seamlessly integrates the spectral, thermal, and electrical components into one sustainable investment. Our fixtures' rugged construction tackles demanding cultivation environments head-on ensuring peace of mind.
SpecGrade LED works with cultivators across North America providing cost-effective, energy-saving horticulture lighting solutions for cultivators. Our unwavering focus on innovation, reliability and sustainability provides the professional grower with the highest yields and quickest ROI.
Learn more at http://www.specgradeled.com/grow.
Media Contact
Mickey Peters, SpecGrade LED, +1 (888) 410-5337, mickey@specgradeled.com
