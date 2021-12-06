NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The startup showcase is the culminating event of the BioFoundry , a 4-month incubator program designed to help biopharma startups cultivate skills to approach partners and pitch investors with confidence. Through the program, startup founders meet with leaders and experts in the biopharma community in preparation. The showcase is a demonstration of these skills as well as an opportunity for the startups to lay a foundation for their future and promote their work.
You can register for the event here
This year's participants include AddGraft Therapeutics, Animatus Biosciences, Girihlet, Glyphic Biotechnologies, and Raven Biomaterials. Each company will present its mission and innovations to an audience of investors and experts with the biopharma ecosystem.
AddGraft Therapeutics aims to fundamentally cure an individual of their AUD affliction.
Animatus Biosciences is a regenerative medicine company with innovative technology to regenerate injured or aged tissues.
Girihlet is creating a new class of antibodies to reverse autoimmunity by identifying the disease-causing T- cells.
Glyphic Biotechnologies is developing a first-of-its-kind single-molecule protein sequencing platform. Raven Biomaterials makes a next-generation RBI-Bead cell separation platform that can integrate into existing processes to facilitate faster and cleaner isolation of critical cells.
The showcase will also include an interactive, virtual expo where guests can speak with founders and supporters. Fellow entrepreneurs, students, and all members of the community are welcome to attend. You can learn more about the NJII BioFoundry Startup Showcase on the BioFoundry website where last year's event is also available to watch. BioFoundry would also like to thank the sponsors for the event: Phacilitate, BioCentriq, IndieBio, and NJEDA.
About BioFoundry
The BioFoundry is a collaboration between the Entrepreneurship and Biopharma Divisions of the New Jersey Innovation Institute, with support from the US EDA Regional Innovation Strategies i6 Challenge, BioCentriq's full-service CDMO and workforce development program, and our partners. NJII is a subsidiary of the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
